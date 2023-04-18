Camilla ‘in no mood to forgive’ Meghan and Harry as she was ‘one behind Frogmore decision’

Queen Consort Camilla isn’t looking to ‘patch things up’ with Harry and Meghan anytime soon, reports claim.

King Charles and his wife Camilla will be reuniting with Prince Harry at the coronation, following his remarks about the Queen Consort in his tell-all memoir Spare. However, it may be an awkward reunion as Camilla is reportedly in ‘no mood to forgive’ the pair.

Queen Consort Camilla isn’t keen on making amends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Splash News)

Camilla is ‘in no mood to forgive’ Meghan and Harry

Last week, it was confirmed that Prince Harry will be attending his father’s coronation on his own. The Prince will be flying out to the UK alone while his wife Meghan will remain at home with their kids.

Buckingham Palace announced the news saying: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

With Meghan staying at home, it would be the perfect opportunity for Harry and his dad to mend their feud. However, according to Bella magazine that may be very unlikely! A source told Bella that Charles may not be ready to patch things up with Harry, as his wife Camilla is in ‘no mood to forgive’ the pair.

They said: “With Camilla in his ear, there’s very little chance of Charles patching things up with Harry. In an ideal world, he and Meghan would would reach out to Camilla to apologise for their comments. And try to call a truce. They’ve made it clear they’re unlikely to do that and even if they did Camilla’s in no mood to forgive.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were asked by King Charles to move out of Frogmore Cottage last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen Consort Camilla behind the Frogmore move?

Last month, Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their family home in the UK, Frogmore Cottage. A spokesperson revealed: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

It was then later revealed that the King had offered the keys to Frogmore to his brother Prince Andrew. But according to reports, the Prince wasn’t keen on moving out of the Royal Lodge.

In fact, Andrew has allegedly been resisting any kind of attempts to move him out of the mansion, leaving King Charles ‘tired and infuriated’.

They’ve made it clear they’re unlikely to do that and even if they did Camilla’s in no mood to forgive.

But while it was thought to be King Charles’s decision, a source revealed that it was actually Camilla’s call. They claimed: “It was Camilla’s call to get Meghan and Harry turfed out of Frogmore.”

Read more: Camilla ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s remarks about her in controversial memoir, close friend claims

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.