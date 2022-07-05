Camilla stuns in new photos taken by Kate Middleton to mark special occasion

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has posed for Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark her 75th birthday.

Keen photographer Kate was asked personally by Camilla to take a series of portraits for her milestone.

The pictures, shot at Camilla’s home in Wiltshire, will feature in Country Life magazine’s 125th anniversary.

And Camilla, looking smiling and relaxed in a blue and white floral dress and cardigan, will be the cover star and guest editor.

Camilla photographed by Kate Middleton ahead of her 75th birthday later in July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla photos by Kate Middleton

That shot also shows sitting on a bench with a trug filled with pelargoniums for planting.

Another image depicts the Duchess of Cornwall walking through forget-me-nots at her country home.

Read more: Prince Charles and Camilla ‘plan to host Strictly episode from Buckingham Palace’

Mark Hedges of Country Life magazine said he was “thrilled” to have the guest editor “captured so magnificently”.

He also joked that Kate would get another commission off the back of these pictures.

📸🌸 Commissioned by The Duchess of Cornwall as guest editor, Her Royal Highness invited The Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) to capture the cover image at her home in Wiltshire, Raymill. pic.twitter.com/CV3INh3Khq — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 5, 2022

Royal family followers were stunned by the “beautiful” and “lovely” images shared on Instagram.

Dozens commented about Camilla’s appearance and many other remarked on how they perceive the relationship between her and Kate.

Great to know they have such a bond.

“Wonderful portrait,” one impressed observer wrote.

Another agreed: “Lovely picture of the Duchess of Cornwall taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. I absolutely love the outdoor setting.”

Camilla and Kate Middleton line up alongside their royal spouses – Prince Charles on the right, and Prince William, centre left (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else referred to the shades Camilla wore for the shoot: “That blue is your colour.”

And another person gushed: “How lovely and such a special moment.”

Camilla and Kate

Several other commenters also claimed the photo makes it appear there is a ‘strong bond’ between the two.

“Lovely picture and it’s beautiful to see the loving relationship between both Duchesses,” wrote one.

Read more: Who is Wendy Crozier in Coronation Street? What happened between her and Ken Barlow?

Another chipped in: “So awesome that they have such a great relationship.”

And yet another delighted fan added about the two future queens: “Absolutely love this. Great to know they have such a bond. That’s good for Charles and William as well.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.