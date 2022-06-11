Prince Charles and Camilla reportedly want to host an episode of Strictly Come Dancing at Buckingham Palace.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall made the offer in talks with BBC bosses.

Camilla is apparently a big fan of Strictly so the alleged offer “should be a wonderful spectacle”, according to a source.

Camilla and Charles reportedly want to host an episode of Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles and Camilla

An insider told The Sun: “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered. Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

Read more: Brenda Edwards reveals Prince Charles ‘spoke highly and fondly’ of son Jamal at Buckingham Palace meeting

Reports claim the show’s quarter or semi-finals are being lined up for the broadcast later this year.

It would bring the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee year to a close.

Could Charles and Camilla take over from Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly for one episode? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla could even perform a dance of their own.

Another source told the publication: “The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of others, huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing – and so is the Queen.

“So there is a real desire and energy to make this happen. Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The insider added that Charles and Camilla would feel “delighted and honoured” to host Strictly.

A rep for Strictly had no comment when approached by ED!.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Back in 2020, Camilla made an appearance on Strictly in a short video cameo.

She expressed her excitement for the final, which was eventually won by Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey.

In the video message, the duchess said: “I’m very excited, I know who I’ll be voting for.

“I’d like, on behalf of everybody who watches Strictly, to say an enormous thank you to everybody who’s been involved in this production in this particularly difficult year.

Read more: Made in Chelsea: James and Maeva ENGAGED weeks after he turned down her marriage proposal

“You have given everybody so much pleasure and you’ve uplifted the nation.”

Would you like to see Charles and Camilla host an episode Strictly? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.