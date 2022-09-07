Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to appear in an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow.

The Duchess met Fiona Bruce during a recent visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall where the show was filming its 45th series.

The Eden Project, which Camilla is a patron of, marked the final stop of a summer tour by the Antiques Roadshow team.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to appear on Antiques Roadshow

Frances Christie, a specialist in modern art on the show, said of Camilla’s upcoming appearance: “She was really interested in what we had to show.

“She said she was a huge fan of the show. She asked lots of questions about the pictures we were looking at.”

Meanwhile, host Fiona added: “I think the Duchess has really enjoyed visiting the Roadshow. She was such a good sport and talked to many of our visitors here, the crew and our specialists.

“She brought along a couple of items, and our book specialist and silver specialist talked her through them. So, I would say she had the full roadshow experience – this is the last programme we’re filming this year and what a wonderful way to end with such a special guest.”

During her forthcoming appearance, Camilla also took part in the ‘Guess the Mystery Object’ game with jewellery expert Geoffrey Munn.

Elsewhere during her time on set, the Duchess met 16-year-old Dylan Kilpatrick and his mother Amanda Fishlock.

The mother and son duo had brought along a painting by their ancestor, 19th-century artist Robert Ponsonby Staples.

According to Metro, when asked what Camilla had thought of the painting, Dylan said: “She said she was jealous, she said she really liked the figure in the foreground.”

Camilla last visited the Eden Project in 2021. She was joined by the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Camilla ‘indispensable’ to the monarchy

The Duchess of Cornwall is often seen out on royal engagements either alone or with other royals.

A royal commentator previously suggested that the Duchess of Cornwall has become “indispensable to the monarchy”.

Mr Fitzwilliams exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “The Queen respects Camilla as absolutely indispensable to the monarchy.

“The extraordinary way she has managed to raise her public profile and campaign for the causes she supports…

“…alter negative public perceptions of her as well as succeed as Prince Charles’s devoted spouse has been widely appreciated. This is especially true during the difficult period for the monarchy in the last three years.”

Earlier this year, the Queen said she was “looking forward to the future” and shared she wanted Camilla to be named Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

She said in a statement at the time: “It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

