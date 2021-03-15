In 2022, the UK will celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a four-day Bank Holiday.

The extended holiday will mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Her Majesty next year.

Queen Elizabeth II will mark her Platinum Jubilee next year (Credit: SplashNews)

New Bank Holiday for 2022

According to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, there will be a packed schedule of events to celebrate.

Usually, there are two Bank Holiday weekends in May.

However, to accommodate celebrations this will now be reduced to one next year.

As a result, it will be delayed to June to allow Brits to get behind the Queen and celebrate the longest reigning monarch.

Mr Dowden said: “Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment. One that deserves a celebration to remember.

“We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend. We will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

“It will bring the entire nation together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign.”

She is now the UK’s longest reigning royal (Credit: SplashNews)

Which day does the Platinum Jubilee fall on?

So, this is where people may be confused about the new Bank Holiday’s date.

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.

However, Brits will get to enjoy a celebratory weekend in the sun in June.

The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday June 2.

And to make it even better, another has been added on Friday June 3, meaning Brits get a four-day weekend.

Brits will get to celebrate in June 2022 (Credit: BBC)

How will the Queen celebrate?

The Queen will reportedly celebrate her day of accession – February 6 – privately at Sandringham.

The day also marks the anniversary of her late father’s death.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said it hopes “many people” will join in the celebrations next year.

It read: “The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

“The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations.”

