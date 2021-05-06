Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, is celebrating his second birthday today.

Members of the royal family have marked the occasion with posts on social media, including one from Harry‘s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an official photo from Archie’s christening in July 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Archie celebrates his second birthday!

The picture showed Meghan and Harry sitting down with their baby boy alongside Camilla, Prince Charles, Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, William and Kate.

Read more: The Queen wishes Archie a happy birthday as he turns two

In addition, Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were also in the photo.

The Cambridges captioned the post: “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Archie turns two today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans expressed their delight over the message in the comments.

One person said: “Beautiful family photo.”

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.

Another wrote: “Love the family photo.”

One added: “Class – love the Cambridges.”

Archie could enjoy a Zoom call with his great-grandmother, the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did the Queen mark Archie’s birthday?

Meanwhile, it comes after a post was shared to the royal family’s Instagram page to celebrate Archie turning two.

The 2019 picture showed Meghan and Harry with Archie as a newborn from his first photocall following his birth.

The post read: “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

According to a royal author, Archie is likely to enjoy a Zoom call with the Queen on his birthday.

Harry and Meghan will celebrate Archie’s birthday in California (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Meghan, Harry and Archie currently live in California after the couple stepped back from their senior royal roles last year.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘will likely be in touch with Queen to mark Archie’s second birthday’

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century, said: “I am sure they will be in touch with the Queen so they can do a zoom call with her and Archie.

“It will be very important to them that Archie knows his royal great granny back in the UK.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.