Mark Wright to 'make epic return to TOWIE for anniversary special'

Reality TV staple The Only Way Is Essex is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and reports claim that bosses have reached out to former star Mark Wright to appear in a one-off special.

The series - which gave us the likes of Gemma Collins, Joey Essex, Lauren Goodger, Billie and Sam Faiers, Kate Wright and Amy Childs and her vajazzle - began life in 2010 on ITV2 and was an instant hit, chronicling the lives of those living in and around Brentwood, Essex.

Now, with a 10th anniversary special on the horizon, Mark looks set to appear.

Read more: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan 'to demolish house and build family home' as he admits they're ready for kids

The Sun reports that Mark, 33, will join other original cast members for the special.

The newspaper quoted a source, who said: "Mark and producers are in discussions and he’s excited to come back into the fold. It’s thought he may also film some scenes with his sister Jess Wright.

"There is an idea to have a stand-alone series with original cast members, who include Joey Essex and Amy Childs, although this will depend how many of the originals will go back - and for how long.

"Getting Mark on board is a huge coup. He has gone on to have the biggest success, so producers know if they sign Mark, the others will sign too."

The source went on to say that Mark has given the 'green light' to appear.

ED! has contacted Mark's reps for comment.

Since finding fame in TOWIE and leaving the show in 2011, Mark has been a busy boy.

He finished runner-up in I'm A Celebrity in 2011, came fourth in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and hosted Channel 5's The Bachelor in 2016, as well as presenting entertainment news show Extra in America.

He married former Corrie star Michelle Keegan in 2015.

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares makeup-free selfie on romantic holiday with Mark Wright

Mark kicked off the New Year by sharing an abs-ripping topless selfie, which sent fans wild.

He said in an Instagram post: "Now I’m not saying in the 1st picture I’m well out of shape but for me, I wasn’t at my best for sure, plus I had probably just eaten, hence the bloat."

Before his workout regime kicked in, he and Michelle, 32, enjoyed a loved-up holiday in Jamaica at the exclusive Sandals Resort.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.