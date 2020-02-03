Mark Wright shows off incredible weight loss in topless gym snaps

Former TOWIE favourite Mark Wright has stunned his followers on social media with new pics showing off his incredible weight loss.

The reality star, 33, took to Instagram to post shots of the dramatic change in his physique after just one month of avoiding "indulgent" foods and going to the gym more often.

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares makeup-free selfie on romantic holiday with Mark Wright

Explaining that the 'before' topless photos were taken on January 2 and the 'after' on February 2, Mark explained in the caption: "Now, I'm not saying in the first picture I'm well out of shape but, for me, I wasn't at my best for sure, plus I had probably just eaten, hence the bloat.

"December was all about relaxing more, indulging in Christmas food and toning down the regular visits to the gym. Through January, I tried my best to cut down on the indulgent foods and eat a bit more of what I know works better for me.

"I had two weeks in the Caribbean during this time, so couldn't fully go for it, as still wanted plenty of cocktails and to not have to spend EVERY day in the gym."

Writing further, Mark said all he did to lose weight was eat "reasonably well" and up his gym schedule.

He continued: "I ate reasonably well and went to the gym around 3/4 times a week. January is always a hard time anyway to get straight back into it after a whole month of Christmas foods and drinks.

"I personally feel it's too much of a drastic change, so I do what I can. February, I will try to go even harder with both my diet and gym workouts so don't feel bad if you haven't started properly yet."

January is always a hard time anyway to get straight back into it.

Concentrating on his fitness again has left Mark feeling "so much better" both physically and mentally, he told his followers.

"I'm asked frequently about my gym and diet plan so I'm going to post some of the workouts that helped me achieve this change during Jan," he said, adding: "I hope I can inspire you to try them and hope you can take something from them."

Mark's impressed fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Well done, looking good."

Someone else said: "Looking good, so well done."

Another wrote: "Nice one, I feel better about not achieving in January now."

Michelle and Mark are believed to be planning on starting a family together (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl to spend more time in UK with husband Mark Wright

It follows reports that Mark and his girlfriend, former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan, are preparing to take a huge step in their relationship.

Last week (January 31 2020), the Daily Mail reported that the couple are looking to demolish the £1.3million Essex farmhouse they bought in October and build a completely new pad as they look to start a family together.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.