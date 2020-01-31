Michelle Keegan shares makeup-free selfie on romantic holiday with Mark Wright

Not many people could look as stunning without make-up as Michelle Keegan.

Perhaps the tan and a dash of gold jewellery helped, but the Our Girl star looked positively glowing in this snap she shared on Instagram while on holiday in Jamaica.

That said, she did have some help from eyelash extensions, which she mentioned in the caption to her holiday photo.

"This holiday I've added extra glamour with @nouveaulashesuk SVS Lashes, instead of my everyday LVL Lash Life. It's my first time in YEARS of having lash extensions and I'm loving them. What do you think?" She wrote.

Michelle, 32, has been in the luxury Sandals resort in Jamaica for her hubby Mark Wright's 33rd birthday.

The pair have been enjoying the sun, but they still found time to share plenty of pictures on Instagram.

A snap of the pair cuddling up as the Jamaican sun sets in the background won fans over earlier in the week.

Mark has been sharing plenty of pictures on his page too.

In one of the pair giggling and enjoying cocktails with the ocean in the background, he wrote: "Happiness summed up in 1 pic. Living, Laughing, Loving. Jamaica you made my birthday week so special."

No doubt this holiday was extra special, as the couple have spent a lot of time apart in the past few years, due to work.

Michelle announced earlier this month that she has quit Our Girl, the BBC show where she played British Army medic Georgie Lane for four years.

Jamaica you made my birthday week so special.

She said the role had been "life-changing", but it did see her spend months at a time abroad and away from her husband. Filming took place in South Africa, Malaysia and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Mark recently quit his US job working on the show Extra. He will now work weekends at Heart FM.

Maybe it was all that sun, sea and pina colada, but the pair certainly did look happy together on the Jamaica break.

