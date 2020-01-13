Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl to spend more time in UK with husband Mark Wright

Actress Michelle Keegan has quit BBC drama Our Girl to spend more time in the UK.

The star announced she was stepping down from the "life-changing" role of British Army medic Georgie Lane, which she has played for the past four years.

The role saw Michelle spend months at a time abroad and away from her husband Mark Wright.

Michelle is saying goodbye to Our Girl after four years (Credit: Splash News)

Mark recently quit his job in the States, where he was working on American TV show Extra.

Read more: First star to leave Dancing On Ice is revealed

Michelle told The Sun that she is now keen to pursue new acting roles.

She said: "I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity."

I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

Michelle added: "Playing Georgie has been a life-changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return."

Michelle has played Georgie for the past four years (Credit: BBC)

She concluded: "I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet."

Read more: Prince Philip "deeply hurt" by Harry and Meghan's decision

Michelle will be seen on screen in her final series of Our Girl when it hits the BBC later this year.

The show has seen her away on location filming in South Africa, Malaysia and Nepal.

Show bosses are now looking for another actress to fill Michelle's shoes, after she took over from EastEnders star Lacey Turner, who played the show's first female lead.

Michelle and Mark have both recently quit jobs which took them overseas for large amounts of time (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle recently finished filming the second series of Sky One's comedy Brassic.

Mark recently announced he was taking over the weekend afternoon slots on Heart FM.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.