Channel 4 addresses claims 'show is returning with a new twist'

Reality show Celebrity Big Brother could be in line for a shock return after reports claimed that Channel 4 is 'desperate' to bring it back.

However, Channel 4 has denied the reports.

It was claimed that the series, which has been off-air for less than two years, was set to return with a new twist at its heart.

The show was axed in 2018 (Credit: Channel 5)

The Daily Star reported the channel is contemplating bringing back the show in order to feature past contestant who are eager to rebuild their reputations and 'rebrand themselves'.

The newspaper said that the channel was in talks with programme-makers Endemol, and intended to call the series Celebrity Big Brother: Reborn.

It was also claimed that a potential list of names had already been drawn up, which contained celebs who were keen to revive their 'damaged' careers.

A source was quoted as saying: "Producers want to feature controversial stars who have bad reputations.

They plan to give the series the tagline of Reborn because it will be a chance for the celebs to be just that…reborn with a new public image.

"Discussions with Endemol have been happening since before Christmas. And now Channel 4 execs are starting to plan budgets."

Emma said she'd like to see the show make a comeback (Credit: Channel 5)

However, a rep for Channel 4 told The Sun: "We have no plans to bring back Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother to Channel 4."

The celeb spin-off ran for 26 series, with the last airing on Five in 2018 before it was axed due to falling ratings.

Last year host Emma Willis told The Sun that she wanted to see the show make a comeback, and she would be up for reprising her role as host.

"Big Brother will be 21 years old next year," she said. "If they did anything, I’d be devastated not to be involved in it.

"It’s been a huge part of my life, both working on it and watching it."

Roxanne made an infamous appearance (Credit: Channel 5)

The likes of Roxanne Pallett, S Club 7's Jo O'Meara, Danielle Lloyd and the late Jade Goody all made infamous appearances on the show.

Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne, 37, hit the headlines in 2018 when accused Ryan Thomas of attacking her with malicious intent.

