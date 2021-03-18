Yes Day cast member Jennifer Garner is Hollywood royalty, but how much do you really know about her?

She’s one of the stars of the American comedy movie taking UK audiences by storm on Netflix.

Read on to find out more about the actress, her relationship with fellow actor Ben Affleck and their children.

Jennifer Garner met Ben Affleck while working on Pearl Harbor (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

When did Yes Day cast member Jennifer Garner split with Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

They met in 2000, while working on the blockbuster Pearl Harbor. Ben played one of the main characters, pilot Rafe McCawley, while Jennifer played army hospital nurse Sandra.

Although they hit it off on set, it wasn’t until 2004 that they started dating.

A year later, on June 29, they tied the knot in small ceremony held in the The Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the Bahamas.

The only guests were actor Victor Garber, who officiated the nuptials, and his partner Rainer Andreesen.

Ben and Jennifer announced their intention to divorce in 2015, just after their 10th anniversary, and completed proceedings in 2018.

If you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.

Speaking to The New York Times last year, Ben called the divorce the “biggest regret of [his] life”.

Ben Affleck with daughter Seraphina and son Samuel (Credit: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the newspaper, he said he felt guilt but was moving past it.

He explained: “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Ben, who had his third stint in rehab for alcoholism in 2018, continued: “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures – the relapses – and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Ben Affleck with his eldest daughter, Violet (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

How many children do they have, and how old are they?

Jennifer and Ben have three children – Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

While speaking about their split with Vanity Fair in 2016, Jennifer revealed how she planned to remain friends with Ben – and how their hopes for the children were closely aligned.

She told the publication: “It’s not Ben’s job to make me happy. The main thing is these kids – and we’re completely in line with what we hope for them. Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding.

“But you should see their faces when he walks through the door. And if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.”

Jennifer with her daughter Seraphina (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Jennifer Garner’s first husband

Ben Affleck was Jennifer’s second husband, as the star was previously married to Scott Foley.

Scott is an American actor, known for his roles in TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood and Scrubs.

Jennifer and Scott married in 2000 and divorced in 2004.

