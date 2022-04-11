Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing: What is Martyn’s Law created by grieving mother of victim Martyn Hett?

None of us will forget the devastating bombing of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 when 22 people died and over hundreds hurt during an Ariana Grande concert.

Suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, was responsible for the attack that saw Manchester change forever.

Martyn Hett was one of Abedi’s victims. He was just 29 when he died. A new two-part documentary on ITV tonight looks back at the tragic night and the lives of those left behind.

In the five years since her son’s death, Martyn’s grieving mum, Figen Murray, has tirelessly campaigned for changes in the law.

She studied for a degree in counter-terrorism, as well as campaigning for Martyn’s Law.

What is Martyn’s Law?

Shockingly, venue owners don’t have to legally listen to any advice given to them by counter terrorism specialists.

There’s also nothing in place to make sure venues know how to respond should an attack take place.

Figen hoped that Martyn’s Law will change that, making venues take more responsibility for the safety and security of the public.

She began her campaign in 2018 when, just a year after the Manchester Arena attack, she went to a concert in Salford, Greater Manchester.

Figen got through security check-free, despite having a small bag with her.

She immediately began a petition for tougher security measures.

Figen Murray has campaigned tirelessly since her son’s death (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Speaking to ITV news, Figen said in January 2022: “Absolutely everything I do since Martyn died is purely for the purposes to avoid other families from going through what we as a family have gone through.

“What we are asking is that actually legislation is put in place so that venues…

“…publicly accessible locations, have a duty of care towards the public and the staff to keep them safe from terrorist attacks.”

Figen’s tireless campaigning to protect the public from terror attacks has support from the government. A nationwide public consultation will be the next step.

Martyn’s Law highlights the need for protection in public spaces which are possible terrorist targets.

22 people lost their lives leaving Ariana’s concert at Manchester Arena (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Martyn’s Law official?

You can read Figen’s full proposal here.

In January, Home Secretary Priti Patel made this statement about Martyn’s Law, assuring the public legislation will pass in 2022.

She said: “Following the tragic attack at the Manchester Arena, we have worked closely with Figen Murray, victims’ groups and partners to develop proposals to improve protective security around the country.

“I am grateful for their tireless commitment and those who responded to the consultation…

“…the majority of whom agreed tougher measures are needed to protect the public from harm.

“We will never allow terrorists to restrict our freedoms and way of life…

“…which is why we are committed to bringing forward legislation this year that will strike the right balance between public safety…

“…whilst not placing excessive burden on small businesses.”

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

Do you support Martyn’s Law? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.