The World Health Organistation has issued an alert after an “unusual” cluster of infections has caused one baby to die and eight to be left in intensive care.

Health chiefs have reportedly been left “spooked” by the “unusual” spike in cases of the infection in such a short amount have time.

World Health Organisation issues alert

A virus considered to be typically harmless has caused eight babies to be admitted to intensive care. Sadly, one baby has died from the virus.

In total, 15 babies across Wales and South-East England have been struck down with severe myocarditis since June 2022. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. The infection can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood.

One of the babies is still in hospital, the WHO revealed in an alert issued last night (Tuesday, May 16).

World Health Organisation ‘spooked’ by spike in infections

WHO health bosses are said to be “spooked” by the “unusual” spike in infections. The spike then prompted an investigation. The investigation then found that nine of the cases tested positive for a type of enterovirus. This virus usually causes no symptoms or flu-like signs.

However, experts have been left “baffled” over what has caused the spike. Health bosses in Wales are investigating the reasons behind the cases. Previous outbreaks amongst children – including Strep A – were blamed on lockdown weakening immunity against the usually harmless bugs.

In more positive news, no case of severe myocarditis has been spotted since March. Cases appear to have peaked in November.

Myocarditis symptoms

However, ten cases have been confirmed in Wales. This is compared to just one in the last six years. The WHO then said it may be recommended that schools and childcare facilities close if cases do surge. A consultant paediatrician at the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency), Dr. Shamez Ladhani, spoke about the rise in cases.

“In very young babies, enterovirus can, on rare occasions, lead to a severe complication called myocarditis – which causes inflammation of the heart,” he said.

“Most babies and children recover completely from this. Given a higher than-average number of cases in Wales in the autumn/winter months in very young babies, UKHSA is investigating the situation in England to see if any similar cases have been observed here and whether there are any factors driving the increase in cases,” he then added.

Myocarditis usually happens after a virus. It’s caused by the body’s immune system overreacting to being infected, causing inflammation. This inflammation can then stay in the heart even after the virus has been cleared. However, while some sufferers get no symptoms, it can cause chest pains, palpitations, and shortness of breath.

