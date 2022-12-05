Strep A infections are on the rise, with family GPs now being issued warnings about dealing with the outbreak.

The warnings come after a seven-year-old girl sadly died after a short battle with the virus.

Strep A infections are on the rise (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

GPs warned as Strep A infections rise

Strep A infections are on the rise, with seven children now having died from the virus.

One family believes that their daughter, Hanna, four years old, could have been saved had she been given antibiotics sooner.

Abul Roap took his daughter to the GP after she had woken up at midnight coughing.

Hanna was prescribed steroids and sent back home. However, she tragically passed away less than 12 hours later.

“If she had been given antibiotics it could have been potentially a different story,” her father then alleged to the MailOnline.

Now, GPs have been told to hand out antibiotics to children showing even the slightest Strep A symptoms.

This decision has been made as part of a drive to spot the bug early – when it’s at its most treatable.

Over the last few weeks, with seven children dying from the virus, Downing Street has also warned parents to be on the lookout for symptoms.

There are a number of symptoms to look out for (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Symptoms to look out for with Strep A infections

There are a number of symptoms that parents and GPs need to be looking out for with Strep A.

Symptoms of the virus include sore throats, flushed cheeks, a rash, muscle aches, fever and sores on the skin.

Vomiting and diarrhea are also symptoms.

It can spread through coughing, sneezing and skin-to-skin contact.

Strep A can usually be combated easily with antibiotics if they’re prescribed early on.

However, the first symptoms of the disease – such as a sore throat or a fever – can be mistaken for symptoms of a common winter cold.

In the past, GPs have been told to be cautious about prescribing antibiotics, mainly due to fears that it was leading to the bacteria becoming increasingly immune to the medications.

The PM has denied that there is a shortage in antibiotics (Credit: YouTube)

NHS calms drug shortage fears

Infections caused by Strep A can lead to impetigo, strep throat and scarlet fever.

Whilst the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria can cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

There are fears that the UK is running low on amoxicillin. It is the antibiotic used to combat bacterial infections such as Strep A.

However, the NHS and Downing Street have been quick to quell these fears.

A spokesperson for the PM said: “It’s important to reassure parents that there is no current shortage as far as we’re aware.

“Generally speaking, we have well-established procedures to deal with any potentials for medicines shortages and to prevent them as we saw during the pandemic,” they then continued.

They also then added that the NHS is “well prepared” to deal with Strep A infections.

