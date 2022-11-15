Cases of scarlet fever are on the rise, so what symptoms should you be looking out for?

The government has issued a warning to parents about the spread of the Victorian disease.

Scarlet fever is a contagious infection that mostly affects young children.

And cases of the illness, which occurs mainly in winter, are higher than usual for this time of year, it has been revealed.

Cases of scarlet fever are on the rise (Credit: Pexels)

Scarlet fever warning issued by Government

GPs have reported a record number of scarlet fever consultations already this year.

According to the government, the current spike could be “a likely result of the withdrawal of measures implemented during the coronavirus pandemic to reduce transmission”.

Cases have been rising.

And the bad news is that cases could remain high in years to come.

Dr Chun Tang, GP and medical director at Pall Mall Medical, revealed it’s been “relatively rare” in the UK over the past few decades.

However, “cases have been rising”.

It’s said to make children “feel rather poorly”.

Scarlet fever symptoms to look out for

According to the NHS website, the first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms.

This includes a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands.

A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later. It looks looks like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy, then spreads.

According to the website, the rash makes your skin feel rough, like sandpaper.

On the tongue, a white coating may also appear, which can peel and result in a ‘strawberry tongue’.

This is where the tongue becomes red and swollen and covered in little bumps.

Cheeks can also look red or flushed in colour.

Complications from scarlet fever are rare, but they can happen during or in the weeks after the infection.

These can include conditions including ear infections, sinusitis, pneumonia and even meningitis.

According to the NHS, symptoms include an inflamed red rash (Credit: NHS)

How is scarlet fever treated?

Scarlet fever is usually treated with a 10-day course of antibiotics.

Antibiotics will help the patient to recover more quickly and reduce the chance of serious complications.

They also make it less likely that the infection will be passed on to someone else.

Scarlet fever is, however, incredibly contagious.

Current advice from medical professionals instructs that children should stay off of school and say from other people.

It can be passed through coughing, sneezing and close contact.

So sharing thing such as bath towels, clothes, bed sheets and cutlery could enable the infection to spread.

