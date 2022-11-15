Tesco is selling a Christmas-scented washing-up liquid for £3 that could save you hundreds of pounds on your energy bills.

The product has been hailed a “game-changer” by those who’ve already tried it, as millions of Brits struggle during the cost-of-living crisis.

So with energy bills a growing concern for many, how does the produce work and could it save you money?

Tesco is selling a washing-up liquid that could save you hundreds of pounds – and it smells like Christmas! (Credit: Tesco/Ben Stevens/Parsons Media)

Tesco selling Christmas-scented washing-up liquid that could save you money

The supermarket is just one of the retailers stocking the new Fairy Platinum Wild Berry washing-up liquid.

It costs £3 and claims to work just as well in cold water as it does in hot.

The product’s label reads: “New. Brilliant in cold. Save energy.”

The Fairy Liquid is intended to kill germs even with cooler temperatures – meaning that households can save money on hot water when washing the dishes.

“Keep your dishes sparkling clean with this Fairy Platinum purple wild berry washing-up liquid,” the blurb reads.

“This quick-wash washing-up liquid offers you fast and effortless cleaning.

“Each drop quickly penetrates and weakens tough greasy residues on dishes, leaving impeccable results even against the toughest grease cleaning challenges.”

At Tesco, it costs £3 for 870ml.

However, it has been found cheaper at the likes of B&M, where it’s on sale for £2.79 – meaning you save even more money.

Shoppers confirm that the new Fairy Liquid does exactly what it says on the bottle (Credit: Tesco)

Shoppers react

The washing-up liquid was first spotted by a member of the Extreme Couponing Bargains UK group on Facebook.

“Fairy has brought out a new liquid that can be used in cool water to save people running the hot tap with the extreme energy prices,” the shopper posted.

It’s a great idea.

“I suppose every little helps.”

However, many Brits were skeptical that the washing-up liquid would work as well in cold water as it does in hot.

But Kieran Kelly from MyLondon tried it and branded it “astonishing”.

He said it made “absolutely no difference” compared to washing up with hot water.

Scientist examines the claims

Chatting to the BBC, one biomedical scientist addressed fears it wouldn’t be as effective at banishing bacteria in cooler temperatures.

Dr Nicky Milner found that the temperature of the water “doesn’t really make a difference”.

Nicky said: “It’s really about the scrubbing action.

“Research has shown that the temperature of the water doesn’t really make a difference. So a good scrub is more important than the water temperature.

“And research has shown that using washing up liquid to kill bacteria is important.”

It seems Brits are keen to try it.

One soon-to-be an posted on Facebook: “It’s a great idea.”

However, another said sadly: “Just sad times that energy costs so much people have to wash in cold water these days to save a little off their bills.”

Reports suggest there is a version of the washing-up liquid on sale in Wilko for 25p.

However, it doesn’t have the Christmas scent – and it doesn’t appear to be listed for sale on the Wilko website.

