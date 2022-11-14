The Warm Home Discount scheme reopens today (Monday November 14 2022), offering some households £150 off their electricity bill.

Here is how to apply for £150 off your energy bill this winter, if you are eligible.

Warm Home Discount scheme latest news

Nearly three million people, including some pensioners and those on a low income receiving certain benefits, will qualify for the discount.

The amount increases from £140 for 2022. It applies between now and March 31 next year.

Suppliers pay the Warm Home Discount directly into people’s energy accounts.

It does not come in the form of cash directly into the bank accounts of those who are eligible.

And for those on a prepay meter, it will be usually be sent to them as a top-up voucher.

Warm Home Discount scheme eligibility: Who qualifies?

Here is how the Warm Home Discount scheme works.

Firstly, ensure your supplier is signed up. You can do so by checking out the full list on the GOV.UK website.

Payments should be received automatically if you – or your partner – receive the Guarantee Credit portion of Pension Credit.

This is called ‘Core Group 1’ in England and Wales, and ‘Core Group’ in Scotland.

It may also be possible to claim the Warm Home Discount if you are on a low income, claiming certain benefits and have high energy costs.

This is called ‘Core Group 2’, if you live in England and Wales.

What are the qualifying means-tested benefits?

According to reports, the relevant qualifying means-tested benefits include: Housing Benefit; Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA); Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA); Income Support, ‘Savings Credit’ part of Pension Credit; Universal Credit.

People may also qualify if their household income falls below a certain threshold and they receive: Child Tax Credit; Working Tax Credit.

Suppliers can also choose to offer the discount to more customers.

For those living in Scotland, suppliers may have additional criteria. Those who are on low incomes are part of the ‘Broader Group’.

Furthermore, electricity suppliers decide who can get the discount in Scotland.

Unlike in England and Wales, many in Scotland still need to apply.

People should receive a letter between November 2022 and January 2023 telling them about the discount if they are eligible.

If you don’t receive a letter – and believe you are eligible – call the Warm Home Discount helpline on 0800 107 8002.

The Warm Home Discount scheme is not available in Northern Ireland.

The Warm Home Discount Scheme reopens this month. You could get £150 off your electricity bill this winter. You can qualify if you either:

✅ get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit

‘An unprecedented package of support’

A statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “We have introduced an unprecedented package of energy bills support for low-income households worth £1,200, as well as the £400 energy bill rebate and the Price Guarantee scheme, which will save the typical household around £700 this winter.

An extra 780,000 pensioners and low-income families will benefit this year compared to last.

“On top of this, we are also prioritising households most in need this winter, with over three million homes across Great Britain receiving an additional £150 energy bill rebate through the Warm Home Discount, which will mean an extra 780,000 pensioners and low-income families will benefit this year compared to last.”

