OPINION: Will Smith should be stripped of his Oscar – there’s NO excuse for violence

Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father William in the film King William at the Academy Awards last night (March 27).

However, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star’s first-ever Oscar win was tarnished during an earlier altercation on stage.

After comedian Chris Rock made a horrific joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, the actor lashed out.

Very very publicly.

Jada understandably didn’t react well to the bad taste joke about her alopecia (Credit: YouTube)

What happened with Will Smith at the Oscars?

He stormed up onto the stage and slapped Rock right around the face after his joke fell flat.

Rock looked stunned as Smith strolled back to his seat, shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [bleep]ing mouth.”

A while later, Will Smith was awarded his Oscar.

He excused his behaviour – without apology to Rock – during his acceptance speech, saying: “Love will make you do crazy things.”

Chris Rock later said that he won’t be pressing charges.

But I really don’t think Will Smith should get to keep his Oscar – the most prestigious and coveted award in film – after such appalling behaviour.

Yes, Rock attacked his wife with the joke about something that is so deeply personal, causing great offence.

But is violence ever the answer? I don’t think it is.

Plus, looking at it from Jada’s point of view, her devoted hubby has now made even more headlines about her hair loss.

He’s highlighted it, if anything, by resorting to violence.

Will Smith jumped up on stage and slapped Chris Rock (Credit: YouTube)

What did the Academy say about the slap?

The Academy itself issued a statement saying that it “does not condone violence”, yet it still let Smith collect his award, and justify the slap.

He even went off to celebrate at the after parties, clutching his statuette and smiling broadly.

Now I’m not saying that Will and Jada should’ve sat by and let Rock insult her appearance.

But to do it on the world stage, when tens of millions of people are watching, and then for the Academy to seemingly condone his actions by giving him an award, to me, is wrong.

Will headed back to his seat and told Rock: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your [bleep]ing mouth’ (Credit: YouTube)

Will Smith’s behaviour was ugly – and doesn’t deserve awarding

Now ask anyone who knows me, I’ve loved Will Smith for years, since his Fresh Prince days.

I’ve met him at premieres and he has just been delightful.

I really don’t think there’s any choice but for the Academy to take back that golden statuette and strip Will Smith of his Oscar win.

But this side of his personality, although most likely from a gallant place, is just ugly.

I really was rooting for him to win the Oscar before I went to bed last night.

First thing this morning, as soon as my eyes opened, I opened my Google app and typed in “full list of Oscar winners”.

But instead of the list, I was met with those shocking scenes.

Will Smith collected his Oscar after slapping Chris Rock on stage (Credit: Splash News)

Rock needs to apologise too

Now, I don’t think what Chris Rock said was right, fair or even excusable.

Whatever happened to #BeKind, eh?

And he most definitely needs to offer a heartfelt apology to Jada.

But I do know there is never ANY excuse for violence.

And now I really don’t think there’s any choice but for the Academy to take back that golden statuette and strip the actor of his win.

