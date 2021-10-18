Jamie Redknapp has reportedly tied the knot to Frida Andersson, but what does this mean for ex-wife Louise?

The 48-year-old ex-footballer married the model, 37, in a low-key ceremony in London.

But as the happy couple celebrate the news, will Louise be looking to change her surname for good?

Here’s what she has said in the past…

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson are reportedly married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Louise Redknapp change her name now Jamie has married again?

Yes, according to Louise!

Back in 2019, the singer opened up on the possibility of changing her name if her former husband was to get married again.

When asked if she would drop Jamie’s name, Louise told The Guardian’s G2 Magazine: “Umm no. It’s such a Mum thing, but the thought of not having the same name as my kids, I could cry thinking about it.”

If Jamie gets married I’d have to change it

However, she added: “But maybe if Jamie gets married I’d have to change it…

“I don’t know how that works.”

Louise and ex-husband Jamie already sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12.

Louise admitted she would change her name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie ties the knot to Frida

According to reports today (October 18), Jamie and Frida wed at Chelsea Registry office.

The former footballer apparently arrived with one of his sons and gave a thumbs-up while wearing a navy suit.

Jamie’s parents Harry and Sandra also attended the ceremony, alongside his brother Mark.

Frida is currently expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Louise and Jamie married in Bermuda in June 1998.

They parted ways in 2017 after Louise took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

In her book, You’ve Got This, the mum-of-two revealed the show went on to cause the “heartbreak” of her divorce.

She penned: “If I’d done the show four years earlier, this wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t have walked away from my marriage.”

In addition, Louise said: “I still wish I’d done things differently because I feel like I hurt a lot of people and I’ll always be sorry for that.

“I felt like certain people had my back, and, in hindsight this wasn’t really the case. I was so scared about going back to normal life and losing what I’d achieved on the show.”

