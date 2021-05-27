Jamie Redknapp wanted baby number three with then-wife Louise after she finished her run on Strictly Come Dancing.

Louise competed on the BBC One dance show in 2016 and was partnered with Kevin Clifton.

However, she has “blamed” the show for her marriage split from Jamie.

The couple – who share sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12 – divorced in 2018.

Now Jamie is loved up and expecting his longed-for third baby with girlfriend Frida Andersson.

Louise Redknapp revealed in a 2016 unearthed interview that then-husband Jamies wanted to try for a third baby (Credit: Splash News)

What did Louise Redknapp say about having a baby with Jamie?

Louise told Stella magazine that she almost turned down her turn on the Strictly dance floor.

Speaking at the time, she said she thought it would be a good opportunity to “lose some weight”.

She added: “Jamie agreed it would be a nice thing for me to do.”

Louise also said that Jamie thought once Strictly was over, “they should try for a third”.

Jamie would love another baby, I’m not getting any younger so we’ll see.

Speaking during another unearthed interview at the time, Louise said that perhaps her dance partner was the “good luck charm” she needed to “get the girl I really want”.

“Two of [Kevin’s] previous partners have got pregnant after the show. Bring that one on,” Louise said.

She added: “Jamie would love another baby, I’m not getting any younger so we’ll see what happens.

“But I’m in Strictly shape now so we’ll see.”

Jamie Redknapp has clearly been wanting a third baby for a while (Credit: Splash News)

Louise and Jamie split after 19 years of marriage

Of course, as showbiz fans know, Jamie and Louise split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage.

Their divorce was finalised the following year.

Jamie started dating model Frida last year and, earlier this week, she “confirmed” their first baby was on the way.

Jamie and Frida are expecting their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Louise ‘knocked sideways’ by Jamie’s baby news

However, it’s been reported that Louise was “knocked sideways” by the news.

Not only that, she didn’t find out about the news directly, but found out “through family”.

A source told OK!: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.

“She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50.

“A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic.”

