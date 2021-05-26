Following news Jamie Redknapp is expecting a baby, his dad Harry Redknapp has broken his silence on the news.

Jamie’s girlfriend Frida Andersson is pregnant with their first child.

74-year-old former football manager and I’m A Celebrity star Harry opened up about the family news and said he was “really pleased”.

Harry said it’s ‘exciting times’ (Credit: talkRADIO)

What did Harry say about son Jamie Redknapp and the baby news?

Harry appeared on Julia Hartley-Brewer’s talkRADIO show yesterday morning (Tuesday May 25) with the host asking the granddad of five how he feels about the news.

“Yeah I’m really pleased, it’s good news.” he said.

“So, looking forward to that and it’s exciting times.”

Read more: Jamie Redknapp: Girlfriend Frida Andersson ‘confirms’ she’s pregnant with their first baby

Julia then asked him if the feeling of excitement still remains even after having five grandchildren already.

“I enjoy spending time with the grandkids, I love it, I really do,” he replied.

“Going to watch them play football and sport… I love being there and turning up and watching the kids and taking them to football on Saturday.”

Jamie Redknapp and girlfriend Frida expecting a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Frida say about the news?

Meanwhile, Jamie, 47, and Swedish model Frida, 37, have been seeing each other for 18 months.

So, looking forward to that and it’s exciting times.

Frida – already mum to four children from her previous marriage to hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie – seemed to confirm her fifth pregnancy on social media over the weekend.

One follower said on Instagram: “Lovely news on your new baby. Congratulations to you both.”

Frida subsequently left a prayer-hand emoji in response.

Louise has not officially responded so far (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Louise react to the news?

Although there’s been no official response from Jamie’s ex, Louise Redknapp, sources claim that she heard the news through family members.

A source told OK magazine: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news.

Read more: Louise Redknapp ‘heard ex Jamie Redknapp’s baby news through family members’

“Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.”

Furthermore, the source also claimed that Louise was “shocked” at how quickly Jamie had moved on from their split in 2017.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.