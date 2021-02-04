Captain Sir Tom Moore was pictured with music legend Sir Cliff Richard and 1980s comedy star Russ Abbot in one his last photographs.

However, social media were confused as to why Cliff Richard was with Russ Abbot?

After all, it’s quite a random selection of celebs.

Who was in the picture with Captain Sir Tom Moore?

A Cliff Richard news account posted the image on Twitter after Cliff himself shared it on Facebook.

It was taken during Captain Tom’s family holiday in Barbados before Christmas.

The group shot showed a relaxed Captain Tom reclining in a seat, dressed in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.

Standing either side of him was 80-year-old Cliff and 73-year-old Russ.

Over on Cliff’s Facebook page, he wrote: “How privileged Russ Abbot and I were to meet this most wonderful man during his visit to Barbados!

“He was easy to be with and I understand why Sir Captain Tom was such an inspiration to all of us. Rest In Peace.”

Captain treated himself to a much-needed break (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why was Captain Tom pictured with Cliff and Russ?

Captain Tom and his family flew out to the Caribbean sunshine-island on December 11 2020 after he had told them he’d like to visit.

The family jetted off before travel restrictions came into place.

However, while he was over in Barbados, Captain Tom met the two legends.

Why? According to reports, they both have holiday homes on the island and retreat there for some much-needed winter sun every year.

How did fans react?

Fans were confused at the image, stunned by the seemingly random celebrities involved.

One said: “I knew he went to Barbados, but why were Cliff Richard and Russ Abbott there?? What’s going on?”

Is that Russ Abbot?? What’s going on?

Another wrote: “Is that Russ Abbot??”

“That photo of Captain Tom with Sir Cliff & Russ Abbott in Barbados is too much for my timeline!” another giggled.

Another tweeted an imagined phone conversation between Russ and Cliff.

“RING RING Hello? Cliff, it’s Russ. Russ? Abbot, you know, Atmosphere. Oh right. Captain Tom‘s on the island, do you want to go and lean over him? DO I?!” they said.

People up and down the country paid tribute to Captain Tom (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A bucket-list trip for Captain Sir Tom Moore

While Captain Tom’s visit to Barbados capped off an incredible 2020 for the centenarian, 2021 began with bad news.

Upon his return, news reports claimed that he contracted pneumonia.

And, after a stint in hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Passing away on Tuesday (February 2), the nation paid tribute to the war veteran and inspiration.

People of all ages joined with a special national clap for Captain Tom last night (February 3) as a special tribute.

