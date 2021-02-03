The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have said they are “incredibly touched” by the public’s suggestion of a national clap.

On Wednesday (February 3) at 6pm, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead the nation in a clap for Tom – who died on Tuesday aged 100 after battling coronavirus – as well as healthcare workers.

Sir Tom’s family released a statement to Twitter to say they will be taking part in the clap.

Clap for Captain Tom Moore

It read: “Captain Tom’s family are incredibly touched by the public’s suggestion of #ClapForTom this evening at 6pm.

“They will be taking part with huge love in their hearts for their father, grandfather and father-in-law.”

It comes after Mr Johnson confirmed a national clap would take place tonight to pay tribute to the war veteran.

Captain Tom honoured tonight with a national clap (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about the clap?

Mr Johnson told the Commons the clap would be an opportunity to “show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in”.

He also said that it will be for “all those health workers for whom he raised money”.

The nation was left devastated on Tuesday when news broke that Sir Tom had passed away.

Sir Tom with daughter Hannah on GMB last year (Credit: ITV)

He was surrounded by his family and his daughters Hannah and Lucy released an emotional statement after his death.

It read: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother, we shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary.”

Join the clap for Sir Tom tonight at 6pm.

