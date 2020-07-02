Who is Myles Stephenson's girlfriend? Celebrity Masterchef and Rak-Su star's dating history revealed

Myles Stephenson is back on our screens to take part in Celebrity Masterchef 2020.

Although he's a talented musician, the X Factor pin-up's love life has always fascinated fans – from his flirtatious antics with Cheryl to his messy break-up from Love Island's Gabby Allen.

But who is Myles Stephenson's girlfriend at the moment?

Here's everything you need to know...

Myles Stephenson is taking part in Celebrity Masterchef 2020 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Myles Stephenson's girlfriend?

Myles Stephenson is currently single.

However, the Rak-Su is dating and by the sounds of things, wouldn't mind coupling up with a fellow famous face.

In December, he revealed that he is on a celebrity dating app Raya and has been matched with a fair few stars.

But he's yet to go Instagram official with anyone.

Myles said he had a 'meaningful' relationship with Gabby Allen (Credit: Splash News)

Who else has Myles Stephenson dated?

Myles was in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Rebecca Bignell when he first audition for X Factor.

As Rak-Su progressed in the competition, he quietly called time on the relationship in 2017.

While on the show, there were rumours he'd started seeing X factor researcher Demi Kaye.

His first celebrity romance came later that year after Love Island's Malin Andersson slipped into his. DMs.

A source told The Sun: "Myles clearly took a fancy to Malin after she made contact on Twitter and Instagram.

"They met up in secret and enjoyed a few nights together at her home in Milton Keynes before going their separate ways."

The couple had a messy break-up (Credit: WENN)

In 2018, Myles moved on with another Love Islander – Gabby Allen.

Their relationship got seriously pretty quickly with the pair moving in together in 2018.

But Gabby dumped Myles after finding out he had been messaging other girls behind her back.

During his time on I'm A Celebrity 2019, he described the romance as "meaningful".

However, Gabby couldn't have disagreed more.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, she vented: "I didn't know cheating, lying and a whole load of other [poo emoji] came under meaningful. Who knows? Each to their own."

What happened with Cheryl on X Factor?

While auditioning at Judges' Houses on X factor, Myles admitted he had a crush on Cheryl

At the time, she was in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Liam Payne and told him she was taken.

The One Direction performed on the show that year and jokingly warned the aspiring rapper off of his girlfriend.

Speaking to The Sun afterwards, Myles wasn't concerned and said he was "genuinely excited" to meet Liam.

He added: "Liam and the rest of One Direction have done so much this year and hopefully we'll get to spend five, 10 minutes with him and pick his brain – it'll be interesting."

Celebrity Masterchef is on BBC One, Wednesdays at 9pm.

