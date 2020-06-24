I’m A Celeb fave Myles Stephenson reveals he was almost run over ‘multiple times’ in racist attacks

Former I'm A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson has revealed he was almost run over "multiple times" in racist attacks.

The Rak-Su singer has discussed growing up mixed race and admitted he "woke up most days and cried" to himself.

Myles, 28, said he still experiences racism on a "daily basis".

Myles Stephenson said he was almost run over "multiple times" in racist attacks (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway’s co-star confirms it’s ‘full-steam ahead’ with new show when husband Derek is better

He told OK! Magazine: "I’ve grown up with racism, being mixed race. I’ve woken up most days and cried to myself because it hurts. I still experience racism on a daily basis.

I’ve woken up most days and cried to myself because it hurts.

"I’ve been chased out of towns because of racism when I was younger by grown men and nearly run over multiple times.

"Ashley [Fongho] from Rak-Su was also there and we had to run five miles back to his house."

Myles said whether it's "just a comment on Instagram or getting it physically" it "hurts just as much".

Myles said he still experiences racism on a "daily basis" (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

He insisted there's "a lot that still needs to be done" when it comes to racism.

Myles recently opened up about being mixed race amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

What did he say?

He said on Instagram: "I AM a MIXED RACE man!! Best of both worlds!

"I build, I don’t tear down any other men, I build, I educate, I listen!

"I have felt the pain of being torn down & I have decided to be deliberate about building others!

"All too often us men find it easy to criticise each other instead of building each other up!"

Myles and his bandmates have been inspired by their own experiences and the Black Lives Matter marches to write a song about the movement.

Meanwhile, away from music, Myles will be co-hosting a Saturday morning show with his I'm A Celebrity co-star Kate Garraway.

The star recently said the show will be "full-steam ahead" when Kate's husband, Derek Draper, is better.

Derek has been in hospital since March after battling coronavirus in intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain host recently said Derek is now free of COVID-19.

However, it has done so much damage to his body it is unclear whether he will recover.

Myles and Kate will host a show together (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks social media silence to send sweet message to Eamonn Holmes

What is Breakfast At Garraway's?

Breakfast At Garraway's will see the I'm A Celebrity co-stars joined by a slew of famous guests.

It has been ordered for 22 episodes and will have Kate as the main host and Myles as her trusty sidekick.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.