Who is Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend? Little Mix star’s dating history revealed

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has bagged herself a new man in the form of actor Sean Sagar following her split from ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Jesy, 29, recently confirmed her relationship with the Love Island star was over when she deleted all of their couple photos from her official Instagram page.

Now she’s moved on, here’s everything you need to know about Sean Sagar, who she is thought to have been secretly dating over the last few months.

Who is Jesy Nelson’s boyfriend?

Jesy Nelson is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Sean Sagar.

The pair have been reportedly seeing each other ever since Jesy split from Love Island star Chris Hughes earlier this year.

Some fans may recognise Sean, 30, from his work as an actor.

His most notable roles include acting alongside Michelle Keegan in series two of BBC drama Our Girl.

He also made an appearance in Chanel 4 show Top Boy and has had small roles on Casualty and Sky One sitcom Trollied.

Sean isn’t the only famous member of his family.

His older brother, Nick, 32, has previously starred alongside Hollywood star Vanessa Hudges in Netflix romantic comedy The Princess Switch.

How long has Jesy Nelson been dating Sean Sagar?

According to reports, Jesy and Sean became close shortly after her split with Chris Hughes in April 2020.

Even lockdown couldn’t keep them apart, and it’s thought they lent on each other over the summer.

A source said at the time: “Jesy and Sean have really hit it off.

“Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

“So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again.”

Since the country began to open up again the pair have been seen out and about multiple times enjoying each other’s company.

They were seen having a date night back in July, and were spotted this week leaving Jesy’s house in Essex.

Most recently they’ve been enjoying a romantic getaway in Cornwall together.

How many boyfriends has Jesy Nelson had?

Little Mix star Jesy has sadly experienced a fair few break-ups during her time in the public eye.

From TOWIE stars to Love Island hunks, Jesy’s managed to kiss a few frogs before hopefully finding her Prince Charming in Sean Sagar.

Jesy’s first public romance came in 2012 when she began dating TV star Ashley Banjo.

They dated for 10 months before splitting after he reportedly began to struggle with her status as a global pop star.

However, the pair have remained on good terms.

He told Lorraine last year: “It’s hard for someone in Jesy’s situation because where she’s been so successful and she’s done so much, people’s initial reaction is to go, ‘Well, if you want to do that, then you have to expect it”.”It doesn’t work like that. And people, they get a phone or they get on a keyboard… Just imagine if you could just walk up to anyone in the street and say things that you say online.”

Was Jesy Nelson engaged?

After enjoying being single for a while, Jesy met singer Jake Roche.

The pair even got engaged and they looked set for their happy ever after before things sadly turned sour.

Jake’s mum, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, later insisted that the pair had managed to stay friends in the end.

Jesy’s unlucky in love streak later continued when she dated TOWIE star Chris Clark.

The pair were only together for a few short months before things came to an end. Chris claimed at the time that he felt “second best” to Jesy’s career with Little Mix.

After Chris came rapper Harry Hughes.

The pair first confirmed their romance when they were spotted on holiday together in Greece in summer 2017.

Things were going well for the former couple, until Jesy called it a day 16-months later in November 2018.

A source told The Mirror at the time: “Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day.

“There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends – just at the moment it makes sense for them to separate.”

Why did Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes breakup?

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes called time on their 16-month relationship in April.

The pair were living in separate homes due to the coronavirus lockdown, and reports said it ended up driving them apart.

News of their split came just a week after the timely release of Little Mix’s comeback single Break Up Song.

Jesy and Chris were first spotted on a date on January 16, 2019.

Their relationship was almost didn’t even get off the ground after Jesy reportedly dumped Chris after just three weeks of dating over fears he could be “using” her for fame.

However, they got back together and lasted more than a year before calling it quits for good.

