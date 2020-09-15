Jesy Nelson Radio One Live Lounge
News

Jesy Nelson fans support Little Mix star after she breaks down on Radio One Live Lounge

Pals Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall had her back

By Richard Bell

Jesy Nelson was on Radio One’s Live Lounge today when she appeared to break down in tears, sparking concern among fans.

The Little Mix star, 29, was on stage for the radio performance with her bandmates when she got emotional and had to stop.

Credit: SplashNews.com

What happened to Jesy Nelson during the Radio One Live Lounge performance?

Jesy was seen holding her hand out to show how much it was trembling. Pals Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards looked concerned and seemed to be trying to calm her down.

Jade Thirlwall then came over to see if Jesy was okay, followed by the others and members of the crew.

Credit: SplashNews.com

On Twitter, a number of fans were worried for the star.

One said: “Hopefully she’s okay.”

Another tweeted: “I hope she is okay now. She seemed very quiet later.”

A third wrote: “Yes we are all concerned and care so much but Jesy might be embarrassed or might be feeling uncomfortable after what happened. So let’s not keep on talking about it, she has the girls!”

ED! contacted Jesy’s reps for comment.

Jesy nelson
(Credit: SplashNews.com)

Little Mix star’s fans rally around her

As a result, Jesy’s devoted fans flooded social media with positive messages about the talented singer, to let her know how great she was during the set.

One fan wrote: “Proud of Jesy for quickly pulling herself together and proceeding to sing her heart out. It isn’t easy to just snap out of it on the spot when anxiety takes over. I hope she knows she has our endless love and support.”

Proud of Jesy for quickly pulling herself together and proceeding to sing her heart out.

“We stand with you Jesy!” said another, adding: “Know that this stuff happens and we hope you’re okay! We love you @LittleMix.”

Someone else put: “@LittleMix Jesy we love you so much. You’re brave, such an inspiration.”

Jesy has previously been open about her struggles with mental health.

Earlier this year, the star’s documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out had viewers in bits as it saw her reveal she once tried to take her own life because of trolling.

She bravely spoke of the effects of cruel trolls on her wellbeing and said she found it tough to carry on, particularly after a deluge of hurtful messages following an appearance on The X Factor in 2016.

She said on the programme: “I was sat in bed thinking this is never going to go… I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain anymore.”

