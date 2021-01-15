Jake Bugg has songs you will likely recognise, but is the Happy Valley theme one of his?

The BBC drama, which aired two series between 2014 and 2016, opens with a catchy guitar riff before the vocalist comes in singing about being on “benefits” and “barely scraping by”.

Is it by Jake Bugg? Who is the singer, and what else is he known for?

Jake Bugg is the singer behind a number of big hits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Jake Bugg sing the Happy Valley theme?

Yes, the Happy Valley theme is Trouble Town, one of Jake Bugg’s songs.

It was the main single from his debut album in 2012, titled Jake Bugg.

The track’s official video was filmed in Jake’s home town of Clifton, Nottinghamshire.

The Happy Valley theme, Trouble Town, is a Jake Bugg song (Credit: BBC)

Who is he and which songs does he sing?

Jake, real name Jake Edwin Charles Kennedy, is the British singer-songwriter behind hits such as Lightning Bolt and Country Song. He was born on February 28, 1994.

He released his first album, Jake Bugg, in 2012, although he had some success before that with an appearance on the BBC’s Introducing stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2011, when he was just 16.

In the years since he has released three more studio albums – Shangri La, in 2013, On My One, in 2016 and Hearts That Strain in 2017.

While he hasn’t had a new album out for several years, Jake has continued to showcase his talent with new singles.

Jake Bugg revealed in 2016 that he almost quit his music career (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

There was last year’s All I Need, and this month he put out a new version created alongside Yorkshire-based DJ and producer Franky Wah.

If I don’t have that freedom to express myself, then there’s no point in me even trying.

In 2016, the star revealed he almost called time on his music career.

He told Rolling Stone: “There was a time where [my label] were like, ‘We need some more songs. We need to put you with some writers’. I was like, ‘If this is how it’s going to be for the rest of my life, if I don’t have that freedom to express myself, then there’s no point in me even trying to do it anymore. I’m a songwriter’.”

The star used to date model Roxy Horner (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Does he have a girlfriend?

It’s not known whether or not Jake has a girlfriend at present.

His previous girlfriend was model Roxy Horner, whom he reportedly dated for two years before their split at the end of 2019.

At the time, the Daily Mail reported that the couple’s relationship had come to an end.

A source told the newspaper: “Roxy and Jake really loved each other but they both have busy lives and it didn’t work out between them.”

“Break-ups are always difficult but Roxy found their separation incredibly hard; and is now looking forward to moving on in the New Year.”

