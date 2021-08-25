Who is Charlotte Lawrence? David Walliams sets tongues wagging as he cosies up to young model

David Walliams set tongues wagging when he posted numerous pictures with young starlet Charlotte Lawrence on Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent star cosied up to the model and singer in a series of snaps.

She then re-shared them alongside numerous love hearts, sending rumours into overdrive.

But who exactly is she and what is she famous for?

Fans think that Charlotte Lawrence is the new girlfriend of BGT star David Walliams (Credit: Splashnews)

Who is Charlotte Lawrence and is she David Walliams’ new girlfriend?

Charlotte was born on June 8, 2000. She is 21 years old. David on the other hand, turned 50 last week (August 20).

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Charlotte has had a passion for music since she was a child.

She is the daughter of actress Christa Miller and television producer Bill Lawrence. Christa is best known for her starring roles on Cougar Town and Scrubs.

The talented star started learning music when she was five years old.

The youngster attended piano lessons and even taught herself to play the guitar.

Charlotte began writing her own songs when she was 12, and she released her debut single, The Finish Line, in 2014.

She recorded a song titled Falling Skies for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

She also recorded a song for the blockbuster Birds of Prey, Joke’s On You, which has more than 20 million views on YouTube.

Aside from music, Charlotte is also a model and is currently signed with IMG Models.

She is pretty private about her personal life but it is rumoured she is actually dating American music producer Andrew Watt.

Charlotte and Andrew were together on Elton John’s yacht when she and David posed together.

Charlotte Lawrence is a singer and a model (Credit: Splashnews)

What did David post on Instagram?

David shared a series of pictures cuddling up to Charlotte on social media.

He also posted one to his main feed, which he captioned: “Dinner with the divine @charlotteslawrence”.

Charlotte commented on the picture, saying: “My love!” and added a series of love hearts.

Fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “It’s not fair to have two such good-looking people in one picture!”

However, a second wasn’t quite as convinced, saying: “Is this for real or she just wants publicity?”

The pair have yet to confirm whether they are dating or just close friends.

