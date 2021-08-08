In the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Little Britain star David Walliams has admitted he wants to join the line-up this year.

But his main interest in signing up for the hit BBC show isn’t to learn the tango or salsa.

Oh no, David, 49, said he believes Strictly is “a great way of losing weight”.

However, he added to The Mirror that last year’s winner, Bill Bailey, has set the bar quite high.

David Walliams with his fellow BGT judges (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly latest: ‘Whenever I dance, people laugh’

The Britain’s Got Talent judge continued: “Bill Bailey’s set the bar high.

“Whenever I dance, people laugh, even if I wasn’t trying to be funny, and then I have to pretend I was trying to be.”

What’s more, he said he’s piled on the pounds after gaining fame.

David said he’s been constantly asked out to fancy three-course meals since his Little Britain days.

He explained: “It was really from Little Britain and starting to go to expensive restaurants because you never could afford to [before] suddenly, I’m having three-course meals – out for dinner for the fifth time this week.”

David blames his weight gain on too many fancy meals out (Credit: SplashNews)

And it’s the first time he’s said he wants to sign up

Back in 2019, David said he’d like to do Strictly – again to lose weight.

But he added that he would also like to be part of the show’s first-ever male couple.

He told Jonathan Ross: “My mum would like me to do Strictly.

“I don’t think I ever have been asked to do it. I would like to do it because there are two reasons.

“One is you get to lose weight, it’s a brilliant way to lose weight.

“And the second thing is you often get close with the professional dancer.

“So I want Anton du Beke. That is my dream. It would be fun. I like the dancing.”

However, his Anton du Beke dream is now defunct, as the Strictly pro has been confirmed as a new Strictly judge.

In addition, John Whaite will serve as part of Strictly’s first-ever male couple this year.

So who is on Strictly 2021?

As of this time of publication, only five celebrities have been confirmed for Strictly 2021 so far.

They are children’s television presenter Rhys Stephenson, presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Robert Webb, McFly member Tom Fletcher and celebrity baker John Whaite.

The remaining celebrities are expected to be announced over the course of the following weeks.

