How many children does Alex Jones have and when is she back on The One Show?

The One Show host Alex Jones has just added the latest addition to her family after giving birth to her baby girl on Saturday.

The star headed off for maternity leave a month ago as she and husband Charlie Thomson prepared for the special arrival.

Alex, 44, excitedly announced the birth to her Instagram followers on Tuesday (August 24).

How many children does Alex Jones have?

Alex and Charlie now have three children together.

Their firstborn, son Teddy, arrived on January 22 2017, with Alex excitedly announcing the birth on The One Show.

She told former co-host Matt Baker over the phone: “Well I do have some news I have a beautiful healthy baby boy.”

She confirmed his name with a sweet Instagram post showing his official paperwork and the title “Edward Alun Burrell Thomson”.

Alex told fans her son would be known by his nickname, Teddy.

The couple then welcomed their second son Kit on May 13 2019.

Alex is on a break leaving The One Show in co-hosts Jermaine and Ronan’s capable hands (Credit: BBC/Steve Schofield)

At the time, she wrote: “Little Kit Thomson arrived safely and very speedily last Monday at 2.21 am weighing a healthy 7lbs 3.”

The arrival of their as yet unnamed daughter now makes them a family of five.

How long has she been married?

Alex met her insurance broker beau at a party in 2011.

Charlie – who hails from New Zealand – then proposed to Alex in February 2015 after four years of dating.

They then got married at Cardiff Castle on New Year’s Eve of the same year.

Alex and Charlie married in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will Alex Jones be back on the one show?

The One Show is currently off air for a short break to allow all the presenters to enjoy the remaining days of summer.

The show itself will be back on our screens next Tuesday, August 31.

Hosts Sam Quek, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating will all be there for the return.

There is however no scheduled date for Alex to be back on our screens just yet, but it seems likely she won’t stay away for too long.

