Liam Neeson has spoken to Graham Norton about the death of his wife Natasha Richardson.

In an episode that airs tonight (March 26) but was filmed earlier this week, The Taken actor and his son Micheál join Graham via video link from New York.

They’re on the show to speak about their new comedy drama Made in Italy.

But they also speak about the loss of Natasha, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 45.

Liam Neeson has opened up about his emotional new film (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Natasha Richardson, wife of Liam Neeson?

Natasha and Liam married in 1994 and the couple had two sons – Micheál, born in 1995, and Daniel, born in 1996.

On March 16 2009, Natasha fell and sustained a head injury during a beginners’ skiing lesson in Canada.

At first, she refused medical help.

However, two hours later she complained of a severe headache and was flown to hospital in New York.

She sadly passed away two days later.

Natasha suffered an epidural hematoma. It occurs when a mass of blood forms in the space between the skull and the protective covering of the brain.

A statement read: “Liam Neeson, his sons, and the entire family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Natasha.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love, and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Natasha Richardson, wife of Liam Neeson, died after a skiing accident in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Was Natasha Richardson related to Joley Richardson?

Natasha came from quite the acting dynasty.

A member of the Redgrave family, her father was director and producer Tony Richardson and her mother actress Vanessa Redgrave.

Actress Joely Richardson was Natasha’s sister.

Natasha appeared in films including The Handmaid’s Tale, The Comfort of Strangers, Nell, The Parent Trap and Maid in Manhattan.

Liam and his eldest son play a father and son who have lost their wife and mother in their new film (Credit: Splash News)

What did Liam Neeson say about his wife on Graham Norton?

Liam and Micheàl play a father and son who have lost their wife and mother in the new film.

Liam said: “We can very much relate to that.

“When I read the script I thought, oh my gosh, this is a bit near the knuckle. I felt a churning in the gut, but thought it would be great to do and to do it with my son.”

Micheál revealed that father and son had a discussion about whether they’d be comfortable playing the traumatic scenes out on screen before filming started.

When I read the script I thought, oh my gosh, this is a bit near the knuckle.

He revealed: “We had a conversation about it beforehand.

“I think Dad was more worried about the publicity aspect of it and me getting questions about Mum and other personal things, but I was pretty cool with that.

“Other than that, it was so odd that it was 10 years after mum had passed and we were actually selling a family home that she grew up in, so it hit a little harder for us.”

Talking about saying things to each other in the movie that they might not have said in real life, Liam said: “It was cathartic in a way – the way in which art sometimes can be.

“There were some very delicate emotional scenes, and I could access the emotion without any problem, I didn’t need days to build up to it and I thought Micheál would be the same.

“We had such a delicate producer and such a supportive crew that we felt wonderfully comfortable.”

