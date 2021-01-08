This Morning host Alison Hammond looked horrified as she made a comment about Graham Norton’s late dog.

The presenter was interviewing Graham on Friday’s show alongside her new co-star Dermot O’Leary.

One of the first questions from Alison was whether Graham still has his dog, which he had to confirm his pooch was no longer alive.

Alison asked Graham about his dog (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say on This Morning?

Alison told Graham: “I miss you, I love you. The last time I saw you you were with your dog out and about. Have you still got your dog?”

Graham replied: “Uh no… dead.”

Dermot put his face in his hands and awkwardly laughed as Alison – looking a bit embarrassed – said: “Oh, I’m gutted, I’m so sorry, I’m absolutely devastated.”

Poor Alison looked mortified (Credit: ITV)

Dermot said: “As soon as you asked the question I thought, ‘well this is going to go one way or another.'”

Graham told Alison: “Sorry I’m being horrible to you.”

Viewers were left in hysterics at Alison’s poor blunder on Twitter.

One person said: “@AlisonHammond brightens up my day!! ‘Have u still got your dog?’ ‘No….dead.’ ‘Oh I’m so sorry.'”

Another wrote: “Alison: ‘The last time I saw you you were walking your beautiful dog. Have you still got her?’

“Graham Norton: ‘No. Dead!’ Alison and Dermot are perfect additions to the show.”

Graham Norton: “No. Dead!” 😂😂😂 Alison and Dermot are perfect additions to the show #ThisMorning — Creo (@Creyo) January 8, 2021

Graham Norton: “No. Dead!” I spat out my tea!#ThisMorning — Daz (@dazgale) January 8, 2021

One added: “I spat out my tea!”

Another death blunder

Meanwhile, later in the show, chef Clodagh McKenna accidentally made a comment about Dermot’s late Gran.

Making Irish stew, Clodagh and Dermot were discussing their families living in Ireland.

Clodagh said: “Your Gran is going to be watching… Is your Gran in Ireland?”

Dermot replied: “Hmm, in heaven…” to which Clodagh said: “Oh in heaven,” as she awkwardly laughed.

Clodagh made a comment about Dermot’s Gran (Credit: ITV)

Dermot said: “Irish heaven. We’re back with the dog!” referring to Alison’s blunder earlier.

Clodagh replied: “Sorry!”

