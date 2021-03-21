Kerry Katona has told fans her late aunt Angela passed away following a battle with addiction.

She first revealed her family loss on Friday (March 19) evening.

The former Atomic Kitten singer likened her much-loved relative to a “big sister” in a series of emotional Instagram posts.

And last night (March 20), heartbroken Kerry continued to post about her aunt’s death.

She explained that Angela had struggled “to get sober”.

Kerry Katona previously posted pictures of her and her aunt (Credit Instagram)

Kerry Katona reflects on addiction as she remembers her aunt

Mum-of-five Kerry, 40, uploaded a post to the social media account bearing a graphic reflecting on addiction.

The image contained the words: “Addiction is a special kind of hell. It tales the soul of the addict and breaks the hearts of everyone who loves them.”

Kerry also added a caption to the post, mentioning Angela directly.

She also urged for more public discussion about the issue.

Kerry wrote: “This vile illness took our Ang!

“We MUST talk more about addiction!

“She tried so hard to get sober but it got the better of her.”

Kerry reflects on addiction (Credit: @kerrykatona7 Instagram)

Sympathetic fans were quick to offer their best wishes to Kerry and her family in the post’s comments section.

Many also shared their own accounts of how addiction has affected them and their families.

Kerry pays tribute to Angela

On Saturday, a grief-stricken Kerry expressed how she wished she could let her aunt know just how much she loved her.

She tried so hard to get sober but it got the better of her.

She also uploaded a series of images showing her and her aunt hugging.

Opening up about her sadness, Kerry wrote: “My crazy, beautiful Aunty (more my sister) sadly passed away yesterday!

“We’re all absolutely heartbroken! Oh Ang I really wish I could rewind and tell you how much I love you and I always wanted to be you when I was little. I should have done more! I love you Angela! My big sister!

“We had so many great adventures together. I can’t believe I’m even writing this post!”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

