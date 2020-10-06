Westlife star Shane Filan has been left heartbroken after his beloved dad Peter has died – just 10 months after losing his mum.

The 41-year-old singer opened up on his devastating loss in an emotional post on Instagram yesterday (October 5), saying his parents were now “reunited”.

Shane lost his mum Mae in December, which he described as “the saddest day of my life”.

What did Shane Filan say?

Sharing the news with fans, Shane posted a snap alongside his dad dressed up in tuxedos.

He wrote: “Yesterday Sunday the 4th of October my heart was broken.

“I lost the most important man in my entire life, my dad Peter.

“He was my best friend, my guidance through life and an absolutely amazing father. He was my hero..

“He died peacefully in his sleep in the amazing care of the medical team of St Vincent’s Hospital, Hawthorne Ward and my brother Peter.

“I can’t thank the staff of St Vincent’s Hospital enough, for the incredible care they all gave him over this last year.”

‘He was one of a kind’

Despite his heartbreak, Shane took the time to thank Westlife fans for their support.

The star added: “I’d also like to say thank you to all the Westlife fans and friends around the world for all your lovely kind messages at this very sad time.

“His funeral will be private to family due to all the current restrictions and safety.

“For those who would like to do something in his memory you can make a small donation to cancertrials. ie for other families in the future.

“He was one of a kind and will now be reunited with the love of his life of 55 years, my mum Mae. Together forever. Thank you. Love always, Shane & Family.”

Shane’s fans rushed to comment their support, with one writing: “My deepest condolences to you and the entire Filan family. Sending you love and prayers Rest in Peace Peter.”

While Boyzone star Keith Duffy added: “Prayers with you.”

Shane’s double tragedy

Last year, Shane revealed his beloved mother Mae had died.

The musician took to Twitter to pay tribute, saying: “My mother Mae who was an incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family.”

Mae helped Westlife find fame after contacting music manager Louis Walsh, who was also from Kiltimagh, and asked him to take on the group.

