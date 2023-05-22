Fans distraught as Westlife star shares devastating news ahead of urgent surgery

Westlife fans are distraught following a devastating announcement from Mark Feehily.

The Westlife star informed fans via social media today (May 22) that he will not be joining his bandmates on tour this summer due to urgent surgery.

Westlife are currently in the middle of their worldwide Wild Dreams tour. They have five performances scheduled for this summer, but unfortunately it seems Mark will be missing them.

Mark Feehily has pulled out of Westlife’s summer gigs (Credit: YouTube)

Mark Feehily pulls out of Westlife shows

In a statement shared to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Mark told fans: “This summer our Wild Dream tour continues and we are so blessed for the huge love and support we receive from our fans worldwide. We have five shows taking place this summer from May – July and it is with deep regret that I will not be able to join Shane, Kian and Nicky on stage for those shows.”

Mark went on to explain the reason for his absence: “This week I have to undergo a little bit of surgery.”

Mark Feehily will be missing Westlife’s tour due to surgery (Credit: Splash News)

The 42 year old reassured fans that: “There is nothing to worry about I promise.” But he said that “under doctor’s orders this surgery needs to happen sooner rather than later and will also require some recovery time throughout the summer.”

Mark apologised to his fans in Denmark, Sweden, Mexico and Cardiff where this summer’s gigs are taking place, saying the situation simply “can’t be avoided”.

He then promised: “I’ll be there with you all in spirit and very much look forward to getting back on stage with the lads very soon!”

Mark has already had to miss previous shows in the tour due to contracting pneumonia.

Fans share disappointment

Following Mark’s news, many fans replied to wish him well and express their disappointment.

One person tweeted: “Devastated, third concert I will have seen without you. Please get well and come bank and amaze us again!”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Marky! we will miss you but your health comes first,” someone else said.

A third said: “Hope recovery goes well Mark. Cardiff won’t be the same without you but we will sing our hearts out and make you proud.”

