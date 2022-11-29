Westlife star Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of the band’s forthcoming tour dates due to health issues.

The boy band is currently embarking on their The Wild Dreams Tour around the world.

However, lead singer Mark missed their show on Friday (November 25) due to being struck with a fever.

Sadly, his health has since gotten worse.

On Monday, Mark announced to fans that he would be missing a number more dates after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mark Feehily will be missing a few Westlife shows (Credit: Splashnews)

Westlife star Mark Feehily struck with illness

“Hey to all the fans, Mark here,” he wrote. “Firstly, I’d like to say a sincere thank you to everybody for sending their love and get well soon messages – it means so much.

“I really was gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and the doctors have confirmed that it’s a bout of pneumonia.”

“I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got to the doctor and hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible, so everything is currently under control.”

The singer went on to share that he is “feeling a bit better every day” and that his illness “should all be over in no time”.

I know it’s scary when you first hear the word ‘pneumonia’ but thankfully I got to the doctor and hospital very quickly.

“This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I’ll be back on stage as soon as I get the all-clear,” he added.

Despite his absence, the other band members will continue the Westlife Wild Dream tour, he said in the post.

“Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence.”

Mark has been struck by an illness (Credit: Splashnews)

Mark on his Masked Singer stint

Meanwhile, Mark recently finished in third place on The Masked Singer.

The musician was runner-up and performed as Robobunny.

“I was very, very happy with the outcome. It’s such a special final. I think it’s just all out madness, silliness, great guest judge,” he said during an appearance on Lorraine.

He continued: “I think the three finalists are the three that deserved to be in the final this year. I think they’re very very good.

“I really wanted to add comedy to my character so when it was agreed I would be allowed to do the two-voice thing I signed up.”

He added: “It was all in all amazing, the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in the sense of carrying the costume whilst singing in two different voices whilst operating the bunny’s mouth whilst being about 85% blinded by the mask…but I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.