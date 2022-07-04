Warwick Davis recalls heartbreaking moment family ‘gathered to say goodbye’ amid his wife’s sepsis battle

Warwick Davis says his family once gathered to “say goodbye” to his wife Samantha amid a terrifying diagnosis.

In 2019, Sam was rushed to the hospital after being struck with a mystery illness.

She suffered from numerous symptoms that began with exhaustion and itching before worsening.

The Tenable host, 52, decided to act quickly, and he called an out-of-hours doctor who immediately sent them into panic mode.

Warwick Davis and his wife Samantha Davis have been married since 1991 (Credit: Splashnews)

“Fortunately for us, our doctor recognised Sam’s symptoms and told us to head to A&E immediately with a suspected case of sepsis,” he told The Sun.

Sepsis is an incredibly dangerous condition that can lead to loss of limbs and even death. Almost half of those who are struck by the condition are left with life-changing disabilities.

Read more: Warwick Davis on heartbreak of losing two children: ‘That kind of stuff just makes you stronger’

Warwick Davis wife

As a result, Sam was rushed into emergency surgery in a bid to save her life.

Due to the seriousness of her illness, Warwick says that he and his family prepared to say goodbye.

He said: “Our family gathered by her bedside; although optimistic, we were sort of saying goodbye in case Sam didn’t survive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabelle Davis (@annabelleldavis)

Thankfully for Warwick and his family, Sam made a full recovery.

After she was discharged, Warwick had to become her carer for the following few months.

He had to keep a watchful eye on her and give her medication via a drip straight to her heart.

The actor, who lives with his own disability, went on to share that his wife’s illness had a long-lasting impact on his own mental health.

Warwick Davis says he and his family said ‘goodbye’ to his wife when she battled sepsis (Credit: Splashnews)

He explained: “I broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me.”

Read more: Ainsley Harriott has ‘no regrets’ after moving on from split with wife of 23 years with mystery new woman

Warwick said they will “never take life for granted now” and will live “each day as if it were our last”.

Warwick and Sam have been married since 1991. They share two children, Annabelle and Harrison.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.