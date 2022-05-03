Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal touching meaning behind newborn’s name

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have unveiled their baby son’s name – and the sweet meaning behind it.

The couple welcomed little Otto into the world in April.

Otto is Vogue and Spencer’s third child and joins siblings Gigi and Theodore.

Proud parents! (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

Vogue Williams baby name

Vogue revealed Otto’s middle name, James, pays tribute to Spencer’s brother.

James Matthews is married to the Duchess of Cambridge‘s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Talking about how they came to choose their tot’s name, Vogue told Hello! magazine: “I heard somebody else’s child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck.

Read more: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce birth of third baby with cute photos

“I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool.”

The proud parents announced their happy news on Instagram last month.

Vogue wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.

“Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S P E N C E R M A T T H E W S (@spencermatthews)

Meanwhile, Spencer shared a pic of a Moses basket with Gigi and Theodore standing next to it.

He captioned the adorable post: “And then there were three.”

Vogue and Spencer’s sweet posts sent followers into a frenzy with many congratulating the couple.

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon wrote: “AMAZING!!!!!! Congratulations lovely and all your gorgeous family.”

Spencer’s Made In Chelsea co-stars also sent their best wishes.

Millie Mackintosh left three pink love hearts, while Jamie Laing left a love heart and fire emoji.

Vogue and Spencer welcomed their third child in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Vogue and Spencer meet?

Vogue was married to Westlife’s Brian McFadden before she met Spencer.

After her divorce she met the MIC star at the training camp for Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017.

The Dubliner was forced to pull out of the show after injuring herself in rehearsals before it even started.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

But Spencer went on to be crowned the winner of the series.

The pair soon sparked speculation they were more than friends before making it official on social media.

During a Facebook Live by RTE, Spencer confirmed their romance and said: “If I could shout it from the top of mountains I would!”

They married at Spencer’s family estate in Scotland in June 2018, before welcoming Theodore and Gigi.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.