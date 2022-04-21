Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews smiles during events
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce birth of third baby with cute photos

It's a boy!

By Rebecca Carter

Vogue Williams has shared an adorable Instagram photo to announce the birth of her third baby.

The model has welcomed a little boy with her husband Spencer Matthews and shared the news to Instagram on Wednesday night.

Vogue shared a picture showing their son Theodore and daughter Gigi hugging their newborn sibling.

Vogue Williams on Instagram

Alongside the image, Vogue gushed: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.

“Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family.”

Spencer also shared the news to his own Instagram with another cute picture.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews smile on red carpet
Vogue and Spencer have welcomed their third baby (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

The photo showed Theodore and Gigi stood over their baby brother’s moses basket.

Spencer wrote: “And then there were three…”

Fans were over the moon by the news and congratulated the family in the comment section.

One person said: “Congratulations, wonderful news!”

Another wrote: “Oh so wonderful! Congratulations to you all.”

A third added: “Ah so so happy for you guys.”

Another commented: “Ahhh so thrilled for you all. Huge congratulations.”

Vogue and Spencer, who married in 2018, announced they were expecting their third child in November last year.

At the time, Vogue told Hello! magazine: “Gigi doesn’t have a clue she’s getting a little brother or sister and I don’t think Theodore minds. He doesn’t really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: ‘Is it coming now?'”

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews talking on Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too
Vogue and Spencer now have three children (Credit: YouTube/E4)

Speaking about discovering the moment Vogue was pregnant, Spencer added: “It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted.

“We’d been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We’re very lucky.”

The couple welcomed their son Theodore in 2018 and then their daughter Gigi in 2020.

