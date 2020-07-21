The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 21st July 2020
Naga Munchetty defends BBC licence fee and viewers hit back

The BBC star ardently defended the annual fee

By Laura Hannam
Disgruntled television viewers have hit back after Naga Munchetty defended BBC licence fees.

The BBC Breakfast star, praised the BBC and its required fee during a recent interview.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Naga said: "There's been noise about the licence fee for decades.

"But at Breakfast, we're not ratings-driven, we're not there to garner attention on social media.

"We're there to provide a service and make sure people are informed, educated and entertained. I think a licence is worth that."

"I think a licence is worth that"

Naga Munchetty believes TV licences still have immense value (Credit BBC)

Her statements sparked dozens of readers taking to Twitter to share their disapproval.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals painful injury on holiday

One viewer argued that as Naga's estimated annual salary of £190,000 is funded by her BBC role, of course she would defend it.

The user shared: "Naga Munchetty is paid in excess of £200,000 per year. Over 75s state pension is ~ £9000 per year.

"Of course she wants pensioners & the British public to keep funding her lifestyle, whilst allowing her to be a mouthpiece for the left wing. #DefundTheBBC."

Another unhappy viewer even claimed: "Unbelievable that we as licence payers contribute to your ridiculous salary for basically reading the news. An absolute disgraceful amount of money you should be ashamed #nagamunchetty."

"It's paid for by a back door tax"

Naga is a top paid BBC news presenter and host (Credit BBC)

A third tweeted: "If the Breakfast Show was ratings-driven it wouldn't earn enough to pay minimum wage, but it's paid for by a back door tax."

Read more: Princess Beatrice paid a beautiful tribute to William and Kate on their wedding day

A fourth claimed: "Really? Make it voluntary and let the public make up their own minds on that one."

And yet another argued: "Here is another reason to cancel your TV Licence. While over 75's will have to start paying TV licence from 1st August this useless presenter gets £190,000 a year of YOUR money."

Should the TV licence be scrapped? (Credit unsplash.com)

All television owners in the UK are required to pay an annual fee of £157.50 for a colour television or £53 for a black and white television.

These fees are managed by the BBC, who reinvest the money into their entertainment offerings.

Previously over 75s were exempt from paying the fee. However, a change in the rules now requires millions of over 75s to begin paying from August 1 of this year.

However, those that receive pensioners credit will remain exempt.

