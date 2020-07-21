Princess Beatrice's wedding tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed

Princess Beatrice paid tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton at her wedding.

It's reported that the senior royals were not invited to the big day as the guest list was restricted due to lockdown.

But the bride made sure she gave a nod to her cousin and his wife at her nuptials.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice's nod to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Beatrice married her property tycoon beau Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony on Friday (July 17).

Taking the public totally by surprise, the elegant affair was deliberately low key due to coronavirus and lockdown restrictions.

Her wedding day outfit reportedly paid many nods to royal family members – including William and Kate.

Read more: Prince Philip set for rare public engagement days after Princess Beatrice's wedding

In a sweet touch, the bride notably wore the same champagne coloured heels that she wore to William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

The princess also borrowed a vintage 1950's jewel-encrusted gown from the Queen's wardrobe.

In addition, she wore the same tiara worn by the Queen on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

William and Kate congratulate Beatrice

Despite not being at the wedding, William and Kate sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Taking to their official Instagram page, the couple wrote: "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edorado Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also not in attendance.

The couple now reside in Los Angeles with their son Archie, where a strict lockdown remains in place.

Princess Beatrice wore the same shoes (above, right) for Kate and William's wedding in 2011 (Credit Splashnews.com)

Prince Andrew walked Beatrice down the aisle

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were both present, as was Beatrice's sister Eugenie.

He isolated with his eldest daughter "for some time" and was therefore able to walk her down the aisle.

Read more: Doria Ragland living with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during lockdown

The second youngest of the Queen's four children, Andrew has kept a remarkably low profile in recent months.

He is not present in any of the publicly released photos of the wedding so far.

The Queen and Prince Philip are in the official wedding photos.

On the same day of the lowkey ceremony, the Queen knighted charity fundraising hero Captain Tom Moore.

The Queen told Sir Tom: "My granddaughter got married this morning, both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice."

What do you think of Princess Beatrice's gesture? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.