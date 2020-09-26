Victoria Harper
Victoria Beckham teaches Harper her signature leg pose as they enjoy girly night in

Harper is just like her mum!

Victoria Beckham taught daughter Harper her signature leg pose as she shared photos of their cute girly night in.

The 46-year-old ex Spice Girl and fashion designer posted the photos on Instagram, where her 28.6 million followers were delighted to see nine-year-old Harper following in her famous mum’s footsteps.

Friday night mood 🤸🏻‍♀️ #VBPose #HarperSeven 😂📷 @nicolaannepeltz

It looks like Victoria, Harper and Nicola Peltz shared a night in, as the post was captioned: “Friday night mood #VBPose #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltz.”

Nicola is Victoria’s son Brooklyn’s fiancée. The 25-year-old actress is seemingly now part of the family, after Brooklyn popped the question earlier this year.

Nicola Pelz pregnancy rumours

And now, 21-year-old Brooklyn has even sparked pregnancy rumours thanks to an enigmatic Instagram post.

The aspiring photographer took to social media to share a string of photos of the couple on a recent trip.

Tallia Storm
Brooklyn and Nicola got together in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

But it was Brooklyn’s choice of caption that really got fans talking, though, after referencing lyrics from the Spice Girls single 2 Become 1.

The collection snaps showed the pair in a series of poses, including one of Nicola in a towel and Brooklyn swimming in the sea.

Reminiscing on the pop song, he wrote: “2 become 1.”

Due to the caption, one follower said, using baby emojis: “More like 2 become 3.”

A second agreed: “This better be a baby announcement.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations…. Baby spice is on its way.”

Another likewise guessed: “Bet they’re gonna have a baby.”

A fifth joked: “Grandma Vicky.”

Brooklyn Beckham
Fans have speculation about Brooklyn and Nicola expecting a baby  (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola and Brooklyn’s love story

The happy couple – who started dating in November 2019 – announced their engagement with a series of posts on social media in July.

David and Victoria’s eldest son revealed: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world and promise to be the best husband and daddy one day. I love you baby.”

Following the announcement, reports claimed Brooklyn and Nicole may choose to get married in St Paul’s Cathedral.

Brooklyn’s parents both have OBEs. As a result, the pair can reportedly use the iconic London venue for their wedding.

