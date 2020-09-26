Victoria Beckham taught daughter Harper her signature leg pose as she shared photos of their cute girly night in.

The 46-year-old ex Spice Girl and fashion designer posted the photos on Instagram, where her 28.6 million followers were delighted to see nine-year-old Harper following in her famous mum’s footsteps.

View this post on Instagram Friday night mood 🤸🏻‍♀️ #VBPose #HarperSeven 😂📷 @nicolaannepeltz A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

It looks like Victoria, Harper and Nicola Peltz shared a night in, as the post was captioned: “Friday night mood #VBPose #HarperSeven @nicolaannepeltz.”

Nicola is Victoria’s son Brooklyn’s fiancée. The 25-year-old actress is seemingly now part of the family, after Brooklyn popped the question earlier this year.

Nicola Pelz pregnancy rumours

And now, 21-year-old Brooklyn has even sparked pregnancy rumours thanks to an enigmatic Instagram post.

The aspiring photographer took to social media to share a string of photos of the couple on a recent trip.

Brooklyn and Nicola got together in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

But it was Brooklyn’s choice of caption that really got fans talking, though, after referencing lyrics from the Spice Girls single 2 Become 1.

The collection snaps showed the pair in a series of poses, including one of Nicola in a towel and Brooklyn swimming in the sea.

Reminiscing on the pop song, he wrote: “2 become 1.”

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham’s heartbroken ex Hana Cross uses break-up pain to launch singing career

Due to the caption, one follower said, using baby emojis: “More like 2 become 3.”

A second agreed: “This better be a baby announcement.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations…. Baby spice is on its way.”

Another likewise guessed: “Bet they’re gonna have a baby.”

A fifth joked: “Grandma Vicky.”

Fans have speculation about Brooklyn and Nicola expecting a baby (Credit: Splash News)

Nicola and Brooklyn’s love story

The happy couple – who started dating in November 2019 – announced their engagement with a series of posts on social media in July.

Read more: David Beckham shows off ‘father’s bond’ in sweet selfie with three sons

David and Victoria’s eldest son revealed: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

“I am the luckiest man in the world and promise to be the best husband and daddy one day. I love you baby.”

Following the announcement, reports claimed Brooklyn and Nicole may choose to get married in St Paul’s Cathedral.

Brooklyn’s parents both have OBEs. As a result, the pair can reportedly use the iconic London venue for their wedding.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.