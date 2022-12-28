Vicky Pattison has surprised her Instagram followers by announcing that she’s expanded her family this Christmas.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner revealed that she adopted a new dog with her fiancé Ercan Ramadan after helping out at the Many Tears Animal Shelter.

The pair delivered a variety of donations to the dogs at the shelter on Christmas Eve.

But they couldn’t help but fall in love with one dog in particular and they ended up taking him home with them!

Vicky Pattison announces adorable new addition to her family

Vicky and Ercan are proud owners of Labrador Milo.

However, the couple have recently introduced a new addition to their family after a visit to Many Tears Animal Rescue.

The I’m A Celebrity star has been working with the dog shelter this Christmas and documented her time helping on the site in a video on her Instagram.

But it was her Instagram stories where Vicky revealed the fourth member of her family.

The former Geordie Shore star shared a cute photo of her new dog, Max, after collecting him from the shelter.

Alongside a photo of Max and Milo together, Vicky said: “The first ever photo of my babies together… Look at how proud Max looks to be coming home man.

“I just wanted to say a huge thank you to @manytearsrescue for trusting us with this special responsibility…”

On Christmas Eve morning, Vicky delivered a number of “special deliveries” to the shelter before taking Max home with her.

She shared that she asked people for donations to help feed the dogs at the dog shelter and thanked three pet brands for helping her out.

In another story, she added: “Finally, I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to @lilyskitchenpetfood @naturopetfood and @butternutbox for their unbelievably kind donations… It would have been really easy to ignore my requests. And trust me when I say, loads of other brands had no problem doing so… But not @lilyskitchenpetfood @naturopetfood and @butternutbox. They swung into action and made sure the babies at @manytearsrescue had their extra special deliveries straight away!!”

Vicky also shared her experience at the shelter in a lengthy video on her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “How we spent our Christmas Eve.

“I discovered @manytearsrescue this year & ever since then it has become a bit of an obsession of mine to help the people there with the amazing work they do & raise money & awareness for their lovely animals.”

