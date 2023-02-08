Vanessa Feltz once made a heartbreaking confession about her marriage to her former husband before her recent split.

The This Morning agony aunt has opened up about her split from partner Ben Ofoedu in recent days.

Vanessa and Ben had been together for 16 years and she announced their split at the weekend, saying “once the trust in a relationship is gone, it can never be repaired or regained”.

Before her relationship with Ben, however, Vanessa was married and opened up on a few occasions about the divorce.

Who was Vanessa Feltz’s husband?

The star was married to Michael Kurer from 1983 to 2000 and they share daughters Allegra, 37, and Saskia, 34.

After 17 years of marriage, Michael walked out on Vanessa leaving her heartbroken.

She said she later discovered he had been allegedly having affairs.

Speaking to the How To Fail podcast last year, Vanessa said she tried everything to make Michael stay.

She said: “I don’t need to give you all of the details, but effectively I put my arms around the wheels of the car and said ‘please don’t drive away, please don’t leave us.'”

Speaking about the moment he left, Vanessa said on the podcast: “I remember getting home from a wedding with him and thought he was getting ready for bed.

“The next thing I saw was he was getting dressed and packing a case and said ‘I’m leaving’.”

Vanessa admitted she “started to beg” for him not to leave.

She said: “You know how everyone says, ‘you don’t know what goes on in a marriage behind closed doors,’ but I was behind the door and I didn’t know. I had no idea.”

Vanessa on divorce

Elsewhere, during an appearance on This Morning in 2021, Vanessa admitted that discovering her ex-husband’s affairs left her life “shattered into a million pieces”.

It made me feel a bit damaged and reluctant to ever do it again.

Recalling what she told her daughters, who were 10 and 13 at the time, Vanessa said: “I said ‘do not worry, this is definitely a mistake, I will ring your father and I’m sure he will tell us everything’s alright’ and I did, he denied everything and then about 10 minutes later he phoned back and said, ‘yes we are lovers and we are happy’ and that was that.”

Vanessa also heartbreakingly said she “felt so unprepared to guide” her daughters through the split.

She admitted: “I could barely breathe, I couldn’t read a book for four years, I couldn’t sit down and relax. I felt like every cell in my body had changed from the shock of it all.”

Following her split from Michael, Vanessa admitted the divorce made her wary of marrying again.

Speaking to OK! Magazine last year – when she was still with Ben – Vanessa explained: “[The divorce] absolutely derailed me to the most terrific extent.

“It made me feel a bit damaged and reluctant to ever do it again.”

