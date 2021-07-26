Ulrika Jonsson wow fans as she strips down to underwear on Instagram

Ulrika Jonsson has once again wowed her Instagram followers by stripping off and sharing a selfie in just her undies.

Like the rest of us in the heatwave, the journalist and broadcaster, 53, hasn’t been averse to posing in her bikini in her sun-drenched garden.

But now Ulrika has showed off her svelte bod, this time in a flesh-coloured underwear set.

Ulrika posed in her underwear in her bathroom (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ulrika Jonsson show on Instagram?

Posing in her bathroom, Ulrika held up her camera to the mirror.

Even though the snap didn’t show much of her face, she did manage to capture the rest of her body.

Wearing a nude-coloured bra and pants sets, she told followers that she was bang on-trend.

She captioned the IG Stories shot by saying: “Everybody: Buy flesh coloured underwear.

“Me:”.

Naked photo fight back

Ulrika has always been fearless and honest when it comes to showing off her body on Instagram.

And earlier on this summer, she defended herself after trolls criticised her for posing nude on the site.

The snap in question showed Ulrika hold a wheelbarrow. The only thing she was wearing was a flower in her hair and a pair of Wellies.

After receiving the abuse, she appeared on GMB and staunchly defended herself.

“First of all, 99 per cent of the response I got was positive,” she explained.

“Secondly, it’s a naked body and all of us have one of those.

“Yes, I was very nervous about posting it and I sat on the photo for a couple of weeks before I plucked up the courage to post it.”

She also explained that she posted the photo for a mental health charity.

Ulrika has always been honest about body confidence (Credit: ITV)

She ‘owns’ her body

Earlier, she urged readers of her weekly column in The Sun to “own” their bodies.

“I felt I had to accept and take ownership of this nearly 54-year-old body,” she wrote.

In the past, Ulrika has been honest about her issues with body confidence.

Appearing on Lorraine, she spoke about her difficult relationship with her boobs over the years.