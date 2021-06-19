After her naked Instagram photo, Ulrika Jonsson wants other women to be able to embrace their flaws and ‘own’ them.

The broadcaster and reality star, 53, said she’s come to accept and even love her imperfections and that despite living a healthy lifestyle, the ageing process is ultimately unavoidable.

Recently posing naked on Instagram, she said she was initially nervous, but eventually embraced her unfiltered body.

Ulrika wants women to be proud of their filterless bodies and imperfections (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Ulrika say about her body?

Taking to her column in The Sun, she wrote: “So I looked at the pictures without any filters we took for @strongmenorg and I cannot avoid seeing the excess skin, the cellulite on the back of my legs, the diminished muscle on my forearm, my ever-decreasing bum and my beloved varicose veins which I’ve had operated on no fewer than three times.

“But as my best friend Laura ­physically held my hand when I pressed the ‘go’ button on Instagram, I felt I had to accept and take ownership of this nearly 54-year-old body.

“Own it.”

But the mum-of-four posed nude for a very important reason – to promote mental health awareness for men.

Ulrika Jonsson proudly showed off her unedited physique on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

Her image caption included: “To mark us becoming 150k strong on this page, I’m baring myself for @strongmenorguk.”

She tagged her celebrity friends and included the number for seeking mental health help.

Despite Ulrika’s self-criticism, we think she looks fantastic and dozens of her fans commented on how incredible she looks.

How are her Instagram fans reacting?

One user teased: “You got an OnlyFans? Just joking. Great cause.”

In addition, another user praised: “Omg this is EVERYTHING!!! NOT A FILTER IN SIGHT! Thank you beautiful lady for your realness.”

Meanwhile, a third user claimed: “I nearly dropped my phone! You are looking amazing. Body goals.”

Yet another user raved: “A real body, no filters, no airbrushing…finally.”

Her charitable move comes just a month after she opened up about the shocking domestic violence she suffered.

Again taking to her The Sun column she praised Mel B for her recent domestic violence campaign.

She said that three men had hit her in the past.

What has Ulrika Jonsson said about domestic violence?

Ulrika wrote: “I was deeply shaken by her performance in the Women’s Aid video highlighting domestic violence, and it made me well up. I can’t deny it triggered some unpleasant memories, too.”

Meanwhile, she went on to detail the horrifying attacks she’s suffered, including being pushed and kicked by her ex Stan Collymore.

In addition, Ulrika continued: “It has been well documented that I was in one such well-known relationship when Premiership footballer Stan Collymore dragged me to the floor and kicked me in the head in a Scottish pub in Paris on the eve of the 1998 World Cup.”

*If you have been affected by this story you can call the freephone 24-hour ­National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

