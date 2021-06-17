Ulrika Jonsson has fired back at a troll who claimed she’s ‘guilty of young girls getting raped’, after posting a naked snap on Instagram.

The former model bared it all on social media this week, as she posed in nothing but a pair of wellies for charity.

However, the snap didn’t sit well with some.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulrika Jonsson (@ulrikajonssonofficial)

Ulrika Jonsson hits back on Instagram

Following the post, a troll took to the comments to share their thoughts.

In the message, the user shockingly claimed Ulrika was ‘guilty of young girls getting raped’.

They wrote: “This has nothing to do with men mental health, this is just another attention seeking person who porn [bleep] and is responsible if someone gets raped.

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson shocks Instagram fans as she poses completely naked for charity

“Men are NOT the only one that is guilty of young girls getting raped. These stars are just as much guilty because of their part in everything.”

And the comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Sharing the post, Ulrika, 53, sarcastically replied: “That’s absolutely right. I’m guilty of the rape of young girls because I’ve taken my clothes off for charity.”

Ulrika Jonsson fired back at a troll on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/ulrikajonssonofficial)

Meanwhile, Ulrika received plenty of praise from her fans.

One wrote: “Amazing Ulrika ! Thank you! What a LEGEND.”

A second shared: “I applaud what you are doing. You look great by the way.”

I applaud what you are doing

Another added: “OMG you absolute beaut.”

In addition, a third said: “Fantastic picture.. inspiring all woman to love the body that has looked after us.”

Furthermore, a fourth called Ulrika “natural and real”.

Ulrika impressed fans with the naked snap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ulrika say about the naked shot?

Earlier this week, the star unveiled her naked body on social media for a great cause.

In the revealing post, Ulrika was seen posing in her garden as she held onto a wheelbarrow.

She captioned the shot: “To mark us becoming 150k strong on this page, I’m baring myself for @strongmenorguk .

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson shows off toned figure on Instagram in white bikini

“Text STRONG to 70085 to donate £5 to help men cope with bereavement; open up and talk about grief. It’s never unmanly to talk.”

Furthermore, the mum of four went on to nominate her celebrity pals, including Ore Oduba, Saira Khan and James Cracknell.

Ulrika then added: “No flowers were harmed in the making of this.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.