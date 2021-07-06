Ulrika Jonsson proved age is just a number as she shared another revealing Instagram selfie – just weeks after facing backlash for posing naked on the social networking site.

Ulrika, 53, looked trim, tanned and gorgeous in her brightly coloured swimwear.

The TV presenter looked body confident as she posed in the mirror with her phone covering her face, the orange two-piece hugging her sensational figure.

Ulrika captioned the post: “Today is National Bikini Day. You’re welcome.”

Ulrika Jonsson looked trim and toned in her latest age-defying selfie (Credit: Instagram)

So what happened when Ulrika Jonsson posed naked?

An army of critics clearly didn’t deter Ulrika from posing in her bikini after she was criticised for posting a naked image last month.

The ex-Gladiators host uploaded the snap to her account in aid of charity.

But the kind-hearted gesture didn’t impress everyone.

Ulrika captioned the image: “To mark us becoming 150k strong on this page, I’m baring myself for @strongmenorguk. No flowers were harmed in the making of this.”

Stripping off for such a good cause delighted most of her fans.

However, some happily aired their disgust.

Bitter social media users didn’t hesitate to attack Ulrika for the raunchy snap.

Ulrika hits back at trolls

She shared a screenshot of a comment made by one troll who accused her of being “attention seeking”.

They also said she would be “responsible if someone gets raped”.

The troll wrote: “This has nothing to do with mens’ mental health. This is just another attention-seeking person who is responsible if someone gets raped.

“Men are NOT the only ones guilty of young girls getting raped. These stars are just as much guilty because of their part in everything.”

Gladly Ulrika didn’t hold her tongue and quipped back.

“That’s absolutely right,” she said.

“I’m guilty of the rape of young girls because I’ve taken my clothes off for charity.”

